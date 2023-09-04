Western Virginia Republican candidates renewed calls for a red-ruled General Assembly over eggs and bacon Monday morning at the American Legion Hall in Buena Vista. Democrats held a breakfast of their own at nearby Parry McCluer High School as they rallied for three candidates challenging Republican legislators.

The gatherings preceded the annual Labor Day parade, a traditional kickoff to the fall political season for years. This year control of the politically divided General Assembly is at stake. Del. Chris Head, R-Botetourt, spoke of the urgency of getting out the vote, with early voting starting in three weeks. Head is running for newly drawn Senate District 3 against Democrat Jade Harris, who appeared at her party’s breakfast. Other regional candidates appearing in Buena Vista on Monday were Del. Terry Austin, R-Botetourt, and his Democratic opponent in the 37th House District, Stephanie Clark, and Del. Ellen Campbell, R-Rockbridge, and 36th House District Democratic candidate Randall Wolf.