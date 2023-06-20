Michael Galliher won the Republican nomination Tuesday to run unopposed in the November general election for the Roanoke County clerk of court.

Galliher received more than 60% of the vote, while Rhonda Perdue hovered around 39% with two precincts left to report Tuesday night.

Anna Cloeter, the county voter registrar, said no other candidates had filed paperwork to run in the general election by Tuesday’s 7 p.m. deadline.

The only opposition Galliher may face in November would be to any write-in candidates.

Galliher, currently a deputy clerk in the office's criminal division, is a longtime Roanoke County resident and a graduate of Northside High School and Radford University.

Galliher said he was happy to win the race and have the confidence of Roanoke County voters.

“Having grown up and been raised in Roanoke County, it is awesome to now be able to help and serve the community,” he said Tuesday.

Galliher said Perdue was a great candidate who made him work hard for Tuesday’s win.

“I hope she decides to stay on in the office,” he said

Steve McGraw, who retired after more than 30 years as clerk, appointed Perdue interim clerk Feb. 1. She has worked in the office for almost 26 years, and had been second in command for the last seven years until February.

The constitutional office pays $150,536 without certification and $164,536 with certification beginning July 1, according to the State Compensation Board.

Additionally, Supervisor Martha Hooker received more than 92% of votes in the Republican primary against Tom McCracken for the Catawba District seat on the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors.

McCracken withdrew from Tuesday’s primary Friday before proceeding to register as an independent for the November general election, according to Cloeter.

The paperwork was dated June 14 and Thursday, suggesting McCracken had made his decision prior to Friday.

His name remained on the primary ballot because they had been printed in advance of Tuesday’s vote, according to the registrar’s office.

Reached Friday, McCracken said he was unable to speak about his plans because he was planning his father’s funeral.

McCracken did not respond to another request for comment on Tuesday.

Hooker said she was feeling relieved and grateful after hearing the results Tuesday night.

“It’s very humbling to have the support of the community,” she said.

Hooker said she is ready to face McCracken again in the general election if that’s what is to come.

“We will take a bit of time to rest and then we will get back to work knocking on more doors,” she said Tuesday. “We’ve enjoyed getting out and speaking with people. It's been really reaffirming to hear from so many people in the community and how happy they are with the things going on in Roanoke County.”

McCracken, pastor of CommUNITY Church in Salem, served on the school board from January to June 2016, before resigning due to conflict of interest concerns regarding his wife Laurie’s promotion to assistant principal at Northside Middle School.

McCracken said last week he wishes he would have done things differently and not resigned from the school board, as he believes he did nothing wrong.

Hooker, who taught at Glenvar High School for nearly two decades, also has 23 years on the planning commission prior to serving on the board of supervisors.

She is seeking her third four-year term on the county’s five-person governing body.

Supervisors are currently paid $19,222 for regular seats, $20,422 for being vice chair and $21,022 for chair of the board, annually.