Money seized during criminal prosecutions in Pulaski County will pay for up to 50 children to attend a YMCA afterschool program, Pulaski YMCA announced this week.

Donations from two businesses are paying for up to 50 more children to go.

“We were very pleasantly surprised,” Pulaski YMCA CEO Dave Adkins said Tuesday about the unusual contribution from the commonwealth’s attorney’s office, and it’s match from Travis Team Realty and The Insurance Center of Dublin.

The YMCA’s Y-Excel program, held at the five Pulaski County elementary schools, has a goal of increasing participation from about 70 students last year to more than 100, Adkins said. Information from registrations so far “tells us we can probably get there,” Adkins said.

In a letter released by the YMCA, Commonwealth’s Attorney Justin Griffith listed two goals for the donation of $1,250 from his office. First, the money could encourage parents to use the afterschool program. And Griffith said he hoped it “promotes and encourages goodwill with the law enforcement community.”

Virginia allows forfeited assets to be used to strengthen ties between law enforcement and the communities it serves, Griffith noted.

Griffith also noted in his letter that he had already personally paid the registration fees for his own children to attend the Y-Excel program at Snowville Elementary School and would personally pay any other students’ registration fees there until the program had the minimum number of students needed.

Reached by phone Tuesday, Griffith said that the forfeiture money he was sending to the YMCA came from cash that officers seized during drug cases. The sale of vehicles taken during such cases was another key source of forfeiture money, Griffith said.

In the YMCA news release, Adkins said that the donations from the prosecutor’s office and businesses “will mean so much to the parents of the elementary students that use our services.”

“We are appreciative of the support and honored to fulfill this important community need,” Adkins continued.

Y-Excel runs from the end of school until 6 p.m. and offers a place for elementary school students to “do homework, play games, participate in educational math and literacy games, and grow social and emotional skills,” according to the YMCA news release.

The $25 registration fee was waived during a special signup event on July 29. The new donations will help families who could not get to the July 29 event, Griffith and Adkins said.

In addition to the registration fee, the program costs $225 per month. Subsidies are available to help low-income families pay the monthly cost, and information about this assistance will be available at the elementary schools’ open houses on Aug. 9, Adkins said.

Adkins asked that parents register their children for Y-Excel by Aug. 9 so that the YMCA can assign appropriate staffing to the programs. But he said later signups will be allowed.