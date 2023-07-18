CHRISTIANSBURG — The first Black chairwoman of the Montgomery County Republican Party is resigning, a decision that comes a little more than a year after organization members elected her to the position.

Jo Anne Price, whose term wasn’t slated to end until next year, announced her decision in a memo she sent to the county’s Republican Committee earlier this month. The correspondence directs some sharp criticism at the GOP over its treatment of underdog candidates and certain issues.

“My resignation, effective July 31, 2023, comes after [15] months of seeing firsthand some of the many ways Republican voters are ‘technically’ disenfranchised by their own party,” she wrote. “To name a few: the quiet embrace of LGBTQ+ pedophilia agenda, although national polls show 80% of Republican voters are not on board.”

Price goes on to claim that certain Republican operatives have recruited Democrats in significant numbers to out-vote GOP voters in party primaries to ensure the nomination of “establishment candidates.” She said there has also been the violation of the state party plan through use of direct mail to influence local primary outcomes.

Price’s resignation punctuates what appears — at least based on comments she and some other party members have made and other previously documented events — to be division among Republicans in not just Montgomery County, but the rest of the New River Valley.

Price’s comments in her resignation letter echo remarks she and another party leader expressed in May in a more than 30-minute-long YouTube clip that took major aim at how local Republicans handled the mass meetings to determine the nominations for the state House’s 41st and 42nd districts — primary contests that were, respectively, won by prosecutor and serviceman Chris Obenshain and Del. Jason Ballard, R-Giles.

“There are many other means, but this is more than enough for me to obey the command of 2 Corinthians to ‘come out from among them … be separate,’” Price wrote. “I am [an] American for America!”

Price voiced thanks to those who entrusted her with their vote in March of last year and who she said patriotically backed the grassroots efforts under her leadership with “heart, soul and resources.”

“You recognized our God-inspired ‘cause’ and remained loyal, determined and committed to engage and inform fellow citizens of Montgomery County of the atrocities perpetrated upon the innocent minds of Montgomery County Public [Schools] children by policies voted in by the MCPS School Board,” she wrote.

Price continued.

“We were not a ‘regular’ committee. We were set apart to be an ACTION committee,” she wrote. “As you know, despite stark opposition from the ‘old guard’ committee members, a Republican committee headquarters was established as required by our by-laws, where voters could find us, meet, hold planning meetings, obtain information and support candidate election activities.

“And we picked up the bill for all the expenses required to operate and maintain the office and finance our activities.”

In addition to the local political circles, Price is a recognizable face in the Montgomery County schools community where she has been a leading conservative voice on issues not limited to just debates over the rights of students in the LGBTQ+ community.

Price was a staunch critic of model policies the Montgomery County School Board — and many other districts in Virginia — adopted nearly a couple years ago as part of an effort to provide greater protections for transgender students. She also opposed the campaign in support of collective bargaining in MCPS and has — like many conservatives across the country — taken issue with the content of scholastic material in the schools and libraries.

Price said she and others in the party have identified over 250 books available in Montgomery County schools that they deem contain pornographic content. She said the schools seem to talk more about sex than education.

“What we’re doing is opening up our children’s minds to sex way before it’s time. That’s abuse,” she said. “The tragedy is a lot of parents are not even aware of that. I’m all for parents’ rights.”

Price added that measures such as the model policies for transgender students have no place in schools.

Due to her stances on school related subjects, Price has been a proponent of school choice, a highly partisan issue that’s been supported by some conservatives.

School choice is a controversial measure where the state would provide vouchers or credits to parents who have decided to move their children to private or home school. School choice has received widespread support among parents who argue that local districts have been dismissive of their concerns over the years, but the measure has received sharp criticism over fears that it would pull funding away from schools that are already strapped for funding.

Price said the local party’s vice chairman plans to call a meeting next month to decide on the interim chair, whom she added will serve in that position until they elect a new chair in March of next year. She said she plans to speak at a July 27 luncheon where she’ll further address her service, tenure and reasons for leaving.

As far as her future plans, Price said she’ll continue to remain involved with conservative candidates and will work to help them win in November. But she said she’s leaving the GOP, the same way she left the Democratic Party in the 1970s.

“I’m no longer a Republican,” she said.

Price said she left the Democrats decades ago largely because of their stance on abortion.

“Because murder is murder, and murdering the unborn is even worse,” she said. “I support American values. I’m an American for America.”