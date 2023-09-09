CHRISTIANSBURG — Montgomery County officials have celebrated the growth that the locality has experienced over the years and that is anticipated to continue in the near future.

But with growth comes some challenges. And among those challenges is how will more people — and traffic — impact public safety in the future, particularly the county’s entire first-responder system.

The county hasn’t drawn out any specific plans for how its fire and rescue agencies will be adapted for the anticipated growth in future years, but the issue has been a recent discussion point.

Another issue that further complicates the matter is the future of the county’s largely volunteer fire and rescue agencies. While the county has added paid rescue personnel in recent years to supplement the work in various areas, the locality’s leaders do not want to give the impression that they are starting to push out the volunteers.

“My concern is not as much about what we’re doing now. It’s where we would be in five, 10, 15 or 20 years,” Assistant County Administrator Brad St. Clair told the board of supervisors last month. “I know from a law enforcement standpoint, the more houses, the more costs. It’s the same thing for EMS and potentially fire. The more traffic, the more crashes.

“My concern is: Are we in a position in 10 or 15 or 20 years to say that we’re covered?”

For example, the further development of the Virginia 177 corridor — also known as Tyler Road — on the western edge of the county is inevitable, St. Clair said.

“It’s probably the last major artery off the interstate that doesn’t have everything bought up. And when it does, how do we get there from an emergency services standpoint?”

Then, there’s also the possibility that by the time the county is ready to add a station in that area just south of Radford, much of the available land would be gone, forcing the locality to potentially consider locations that are not optimal, St. Clair said.

St. Clair further raised questions about the current force’s ability to provide coverage in future years.

St. Clair said it’s not a simple issue.

“But we know if we need 30 people to do it, we got to make sure we have 30,” he said. “We need to be continually examining that.”

Another challenge is finding more volunteers to actively run calls, County Administrator Craig Meadows said.

“The challenge as we’ve seen in a lot of communities across the country is volunteerism in general continues to be on the decline,” he said.

Contributing factors include aging volunteers who have been there for decades and other demands and responsibilities such as work and family, Meadows said.

Montgomery County has a total of 266 fire rescue volunteers, according to figures provided by spokeswoman Jennifer Harris this week. She wasn’t able to immediately provide a breakdown showing exactly how many of those volunteers are firefighting personnel and how many are in rescue roles.

The county formally established its Department of Fire and EMS last year. The department employs a total of 40 full- and part-time operational personnel.

Earlier this year, supervisors approved a budget that called for the addition of 12 more paid full-time EMT and paramedic personnel, with four of those being supervisory roles.

The county’s various fire agencies are staffed entirely by volunteers, while EMTs and paramedics—including the paid personnel—fall under the rescue umbrella.

The recent discussions over future first-responder needs and the relationship with the various agencies also come on the heels of the Shawsville Volunteer Rescue Squad’s dissolution earlier this year.

The squad’s response to calls had been in decline in the months prior to its closure, although county officials have said that they’ve enacted measures to ensure calls in the Shawsville area are handled

Shawsville rescue didn’t have the volunteer numbers needed to cover calls and the problem led to some other trickled down issues, Meadows said. When the Shawsville squad couldn’t cover a call, Christiansburg’s personnel would often fill in—and in turn, leave the town short-handed, he said.

Meadows said there are similar challenges in other parts of the county and it’s among the reasons they’ve added paid first-responder staff.

Fire and EMS officials said they have started to see some rescue volunteer declines particularly in the Riner area.

The Riner Rescue Squad didn’t return a request for comment on this story.

Of the county’s total Fire and EMS employees, eight full-time EMTs work with a paramedic to provide 24-hour coverage in both the eastern Montgomery County and Riner areas, Harris said this week.

“It’s not about anything beyond making sure that our citizens have the responders they need when they call 911,” County Fire and EMS Director Michael Geary told supervisors before adding that they’re still there “to support volunteers as much as they can.”

Supervisor Steve Fijalkowski, whose district covers eastern Montgomery County, said he and his colleagues want to do whatever they can to help and keep their volunteer force. He pushed back against rumors suggesting that the recent fire and EMS hires are part of some plan to replace the volunteer firefighters.

“We wouldn’t do that as long as we have volunteers. There’s no reason to replace them,” he said this week.

One member of the Riner Volunteer Fire Department told supervisors about the rumors and concerns during the meeting last month, but the county leaders stressed that there are no plans to replace volunteers.

“First thing I will tell you to make sure every volunteer in here hears this correctly: We are not looking to replace or hire firefighters,” board of supervisors Chairwoman Sherri Blevins said during the meeting last month. “Do you understand what that would cost this board? Sherri Blevins is not raising taxes to do away with firefighters. We are blessed to have the volunteers.”

The supervisors, however, have said the communication with the various first-responder agencies does need to see some improvement to ensure false alarms aren’t being raised.

“We wanted to make sure people that are out there, especially the volunteers, know what the truth is, and we’re going to be straight up with them,” Fijalkowski said.

Still, Fijalkowski acknowledges the ongoing struggles with volunteer membership. He said could see the county adding paid fire personnel and more paid rescue staff in the future, but only if the volunteers are no longer able to answer the calls.

“What I have always stated is the main goal for our fire and rescue services is to provide the best possible response time, support and care to our citizens in their time of need,” Supervisor Mary Biggs wrote in an email this week.

She continued: “We want to help them be successful. With the decline in EMS volunteers in our county, [the board] has supported and will continue to support paid EMS staff to fill whatever gaps may arise in serving our citizens.”