CHRISTIANSBURG — Montgomery County officials are discussing the prospect of performing the locality’s real estate reassessment more frequently.

The county currently does its reassessment every four years, with the most recent one having occurred this past fall.

Reassessment is a process Virginia’s independent localities perform to recalculate the values of all properties within those municipalities. Although Montgomery County does its reassessment every four years, other localities in the state perform the process on a brisker schedule.

Talks of possibly switching to a more frequent schedule briefly came up following Montgomery County’s recent reassessment, which helped set the stage for one of the most contentious budgeting seasons in some years.

The county’s reassessment this past fall saw property values go up by an average of 30%, a percentage increase that was higher than the one seen during the previous reassessment in 2018.

The recent reassessment prompted county officials to plan for a substantial reduction of the real estate tax rate, but the county’s Board of Supervisors was sharply divided along partisan lines over exactly how far that figure should have been lowered.

The board’s 4-3 Republican majority passed a large tax rate reduction, dropping it 19 cents to 70 cents per $100 of assessed value rate due to concerns about further burdening taxpayers amid challenges such as current inflation. Board Democrats unsuccessfully pushed for a slightly higher rate due to worries about whether they’d be able to sufficiently cover the county’s growing needs — and they pointed to the schools as a key area of concern.

Despite that debate, some supervisors on both sides of the political aisle have voiced an interest in exploring a two-year reassessment schedule.

Although they acknowledge there could be drawbacks to undertaking the process more frequently, they say there could also be some benefits such as not shocking taxpayers with the possibility of significantly higher bills each time the county does its reassessment.

Supervisor Mary Biggs, a Democrat, said taxpayers could get a better understanding of their assessed property values if they receive a reassessment every two years as opposed to every four years.

Although until this year the county hadn’t approved a change to its real estate tax rate in roughly a decade, the 70-cent rate the board passed this year was the largest reduction ever enacted this century.

Changes to the county’s real estate tax rate occurred more frequently during the early 2010s and throughout the 2000s, according to figures the county previously provided.

“This last reassessment being an average of 30% higher from four years ago, that was [an accumulation] of each year going up,” Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Sherri Blevins, a Republican, said.

Blevins said she’s thinking reassessments wouldn’t be as steep if they were done more frequently.

“But again, looking at it from both sides, is it better to know it’s increasing each year by 6% to 12%, than all of the sudden [hitting] you at 30%?” She said.

Blevins pointed to how home prices spiked during the pandemic and how buyers, including in the county, regularly purchased houses well above asking prices. She said the increases in housing prices seem to have slowed down recently, and she adds that such a trend could immediately be reflected in more frequently performed reassessments.

But on the other hand, Blevins said, home values could continue rising and pose potential tax increases every other year.

“That could be the down side,” she said. “I’d have to look at all those factors and see what other localities do, as well.”

Counties that do their reassessments more frequently seem to not really raise their tax rates that much over a period of time due to the new money coming in each year, Biggs said. It could help with budgeting as the county would see significantly new revenue every other year, she said.

“If the county were to go to assessing every two years, we would probably need to establish our own … department with our own assessors. That would be an upfront cost, but the assessors would be from here, not a contracted firm, and would be from the community,” Biggs wrote in an email further addressing the subject. “That is not to say that our assessors in the past have not done a good job, but would our citizens prefer working with county assessors, folks who are members of the community and have an understanding of our county.”

The county has contracted the Daleville-based Wampler-Eanes Appraisal Group to handle the reassessments.

For the most recent one, the county paid Wampler-Eanes $684,995 for the work, according to figures the locality provided.

Neighboring Roanoke County, a locality Montgomery County officials have used as a reference, appraises all properties annually and sends reassessment notices to property owners in January.

As far as exactly where Montgomery County is so far on the reassessment discussion, supervisors have not held more talks about the issue recently.

“Staff has not begun researching a two-year reassessment for Montgomery County at this time,” county spokeswoman Jennifer Harris wrote in an email. “The plan is to gather information about this topic for the board of supervisors this summer and fall, and then share the information with the board later this year.”

No firm timeline has been established for the research or discussion on a two-year reassessment, Harris said.