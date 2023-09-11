A number of candidates running for both the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors and School Board have received endorsements from a political action committee linked to the union for Montgomery County Public Schools teachers and staff.

The Montgomery County Education Association Political Action Committee announced this week that they are endorsing the four Democratic candidates in this year’s board of supervisors races. The candidates are current supervisors Mary Biggs and April DeMotts, who respectively represent districts F and G, and challengers Derek Kitts and Anthony Grafsky.

Biggs is running unopposed, while DeMotts faces Independent David Shelor Jr. Those two races are taking place in districts that include significant portions of Blacksburg.

Kitts is running in District B, an area that includes Christiansburg. The district is currently represented by Supervisor Sherri Blevins, who had decided against seeking re-election.

Kitts faces Meredith Hutton, while Grafsky faces current District E Supervisor Darrell Sheppard. Hutton and Sheppard are Republicans.

District E covers western Montgomery County and includes a small portion of Blacksburg.

“As a member of the board of supervisors, Mary Biggs and April DeMotts have shown support for the students and educators in Montgomery County,” said Erin Bull, chair of the MCEA’s PAC. “They, as well as Mr. Kitts and Mr. Grafsky, understand the pivotally important role of public education in our community and sees education funding as an investment in the future of Montgomery County.”

Bull further said they believe the candidates they’re recommending value public education in the county and represent the future of the school system.

While supervisors play no direct role in the oversight or operations of Montgomery County schools, they do vote each year on the portion of their budget they decide to allocate to the district.

The PAC is also endorsing current school board member Penny Franklin and challengers Derek Rountree, Laura Purcell and Ed Gitre.

Franklin faces former Montgomery County school Superintendent Mark Miear in District B. Rountree, Purcell and Gitre are, respectively, running for seats in districts E, F and G.

Purcell is running unopposed, while Rountree and Gitre, respectively, face Lindsay Rich and Jason Massie.

The five of the seven school board candidates took part in a forum organized this week by the League of Women Voters of Montgomery County and the Montgomery County-Radford City-Floyd County NAACP. Rich and Massie didn’t attend the event.

“We need board members on both the MCPS school board and board of supervisors who not only support public education and public educators, but who see the value of public education,” said MCEA President Katie Seidemann. “We need board members who will advocate for our students and our staff in both opinion and action.”

The PAC said consideration for recommendation required the completion of a questionnaire and participation in a personal interview.