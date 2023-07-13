CHRISTIANSBURG — The Montgomery County Planning Commission issued a recommendation against a special use permit needed for a rubble landfill that would go on some private land south of town.

The 4-2 vote from the commission Wednesday night reflected the calls of many residents who spoke out against the proposed landfill site. Scott Kroll and Lonnie Linkous were the two commission members who voted in support of the permit and the recommendations county staff added to the request.

The commission serves as an advisory body to the county’s Board of Supervisors on issues such as land use.

The permit is being sought by Roanoke-based utilities and road builder E.C. Pace, which plans to build a 115,000-cubic-yard rubble landfill on several acres of land belonging to James Tannahill. The landfill would be located just southeast of Rosemary Road near the rural community of Oak Grove.

Tannahill’s land is in an agricultural zone where so-called clean earth fill areas of up to 15,000 cubic yards are allowed by-right. The special use permit is needed for the construction of a rubble landfill, which is defined as land for the legal disposal of more than 15,000 cubic yards of only inert waste.

Much of the recent work occurring in the county — particularly projects at Virginia Tech and its affiliated entities — has driven the need for places to take discarded materials such as construction dirt, rock and brick, E.C. Pace’s president and owner, Mark Pace, has said. The landfills also need to be within reasonable distance of local construction sites, he said.

Despite the need they aim to fulfill, private landfill projects have been the subject of debate in the area due to concerns over issues such as traffic and environmental and health impacts. Many of the residents near the Oak Grove area have expressed some of those concerns over E.C. Pace’s proposal.

One issue a number of residents brought up Wednesday is whether Rosemary Road has sufficient capacity or width to handle both existing residential traffic and the future influx of dump trucks that would travel in and out of the area.

“Rosemary Road, simply, is not wide enough,” said Derek Mueller, who lives on Rosemary.

Mueller talked about how he and some residents found various points of the dirt road that seem to not have the necessary width to safely handle the future traffic. That point was illustrated via photos in a document he had previously shared with The Roanoke Times.

“Please, take our everyday safety around this roadway seriously,” Mueller told the commission.

Tyler Kirkwood, another Rosemary Road resident, spoke about the peaceful nature of the area and the scenic view, but also about how the road he and others live on often experiences issues such as potholes during the winter. He said those issues can make travel challenging.

“I bring this up tonight because it is our belief that any additional traffic on Rosemary Road would exacerbate these issues,” said Kirkwood.

Kirkwood said he and some other neighbors are not deliberately attempting to suppress E.C. Pace’s plans, but are rather simply trying to shed light on the road and the conditions they would have to put up with for possibly the next 10 years.

Another resident who lives on Rosemary said that a school bus stopped going down the road because the school district decided it was too dangerous. The person questioned how dump trucks could make daily trips on the road when it isn’t large enough for a school bus.

Other speakers also raised concerns about the safety of their children and pets when they are playing or walking outside their homes.

Some of the commissioners echoed some of the concerns raised by residents.

While they acknowledged the need for such a project in light of the county’s continued growth and even praised E.C. Pace’s track record, some commissioners said they have issues with the access point to the landfill site.

“I think Rosemary Road is a terrible place for a car and dump truck, or children or neighbors,” said commissioner Bob Miller.

Commissioner William Foster Jr. called the proposed landfill a “good project” and said it fits in the county’s Comprehensive Plan and described the general area as a good location for dumping inert material.

“Having said that, the one big problem is Rosemary Road, and we have a conflict of development and location,” he said.

Foster brought up other waste sites and how the roads they’re located off are almost like major highways when compared with Rosemary.

“Under the conditions, with what we know, I don’t believe I can support this application,” he said.

Although he ended up voting in support of the permit, Kroll did ask planning staff about the possibility of adding a condition that would limit the number of truck trips to the site per day.

Planning staff said they discussed that condition but recognized it would be tough to actively enforce as it would largely rely on calls and reported complaints.

Kroll said he has concerns about the number of vehicles coming in and out and pushed back.

“At least, there’s something in there that can be self-enforced,” he said. “If there are a lot of trucks coming in and out beyond what’s allowed … we’re going to hear about it, and that will trigger some follow up activity.”

But Brea Hopkins, the county’s director of planning and GIS services, said the county attorney generally doesn’t allow them to add conditions they can’t actively enforce.

“It would definitely be hard for us to enforce that,” she said.

The landfill is expected to lead up to 40 vehicle trips per day when counting trips to and from the site separately, according to information presented by planning staff. The activity is also expected to occur over a period of three to 10 years depending on economic factors within the county.

While he acknowledged the concerns, Tannahill has said that the road is set up to handle two-way traffic and that the wreckers he uses in his own business have regularly been on that road and are heavier than the dump trucks used for carrying loads to landfills.

“I will concede the fact that passing dump trucks is going to be a pain from time to time, but it’s no different than passing UPS trucks or my own tow truck,” he told the commission.

Pace has also said that they have plans to address the dust concerns by putting water trucks on the road anytime any excessive dust is kicked up.

Tannahill’s said his long-term plan is to have the steep land filled so that he can more easily farm on it.