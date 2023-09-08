CHRISTIANSBURG — Five of the seven candidates running for seats on the Montgomery County School Board provided their views and stances Thursday night on a number of issues, including some that have over the past few years become the cause of major division among parents and communities across both the state and country.

The candidates took part in one of a number of forums that have been organized by the League of Women Voters of Montgomery County and the Montgomery County-Radford City-Floyd County NAACP.

The candidates who took part were incumbent Penny Franklin, former Montgomery County schools Superintendent Mark Miear, Derek Rountree, Laura Purcell and Ed Gitre.

Franklin and Miear are running against each other in District B, an area that includes the town of Christiansburg.

Purcell is running unopposed in District F, an area that includes Blacksburg. Rountree and Gitre each have an opponent, but the other two candidates did not attend the forum.

Rountree is running against Lindsay Rich in District E, which covers western Montgomery County and includes a small portion of Blacksburg. Gitre faces Jason Massie in District G, another area that includes Blacksburg.

Each candidate Thursday night responded to a series of questions covering a variety of ongoing school issues. Topic broached included book banning, use of tax dollars for school vouchers, rights of LGBTQ+ students, school funding and support for teachers and staff.

Franklin was among the current school board members who unanimously voted last year to dismiss Miear as superintendent.

Miear was at odds with the other candidates on a number of the topics brought up Thursday.

Below are some of the topics discussed at the forum and each candidate’s views on the subjects.

Banning books

in librariesMontgomery County Public Schools hasn’t experienced this issue in the exact same way as other divisions, particularly neighboring Roanoke County Public Schools, where controversy arose over their library policy.

Some of the Montgomery County candidates spoke about how MCPS has measures in place to provide alternatives to parents who want to opt their children out of certain material and assignments. Other candidates voiced their trust in librarians, whom they argued aren’t trying to corrupt students.

Gitre, who’s a history professor at Virginia Tech, pointed to the district’s policy, which he said is in place for parents with concerns. But he said he trusts the work of librarians.

“I trust librarians, I trust teachers,” he said. “Their goal is not to scandalize [the] children, that is not their intention.”

Purcell, who teaches in Tech’s School of Communication, said individual parents with concerns can deal with their school about a specific issue but that they should absolutely not be able to restrict access to books by other students and educators. She described librarians as professionals who undergo many years of training to be able to build collections that are age appropriate for all students.

Purcell said she trusts librarians and teachers to bring “kids to books that will improve their literacy and engage them and help them think critically.”

Franklin, who also pointed to district policy, said book banning shouldn’t occur across the board just because a handful of parents are asking for it.

“Again this goes to statement of ‘Are we going backwards?’” She said. “This is a global society now. Our students go everywhere in this world and they need to be prepared.”

Miear was another who pointed to the policy, but emphasized he’s a firm believer in parental rights. He recalled how in the past parents had opted their students out of certain assignments and were instead provided with alternative assignments.

“I’m not a book banner by no means, but we need to make sure parents know what their kids have access to,” he said.

Rountree, who’s a research scientist, echoed the comment about librarians being professionals and the points about the policy allowing for alternative assignments.

“Additionally, the Virginia Department of Education approves the books for use in the school systems,” he said.

Facilitating better outcomes on

LGTBQ+ issuesMiear said he supports all students and the choices families make as long as it doesn’t infringe on the rights of other students and staff. He further took aim at the board’s narrow adoption a couple years ago – when he was still superintendent – of model policies, which he said the elected body had been legally advised against.

Miear then voiced support for Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s model policies, which the former MCPS superintendent said he believes are “very reasonable.” Miear called the district’s current policies unfair.

“I believe our female athletes should not compete against biological males,” he said.

Miear was the only candidate at the forum who voiced support for Youngkin’s measures.

In addition to supporting the district’s current policies, Franklin drew a parallel between what African-American students experienced during integration and what’s currently being experienced by students who are part of the LGBTQ+ community.

“It was not fun, it didn’t make you feel good,” said Franklin, who added that she would not support Youngkin’s “recommended whatever.”

Rountree said Youngkin’s current measures go against state and federal laws and voiced fears about the district being embroiled in a costly court battle in the future.

“The target of Youngkin’s model policies is to have school districts go against federal and state laws and court rulings,” said Rountree, who voiced additional concerns about legal fees bankrupting the district. “This is what Gov. Youngkin’s policies will do if the school [district] goes to implement them.”

Purcell recalled graduating high school in 1994, a period when many queer students were afraid to come out.

“We should not be creating an atmosphere in MCPS that’s making it uncomfortable for any students to be themselves, and keeping them from learning,” she said, adding that the district’s current policies comply with the law.

Gitre echoed some of the legal concerns over Youngkin’s policies.

“Equality is baked into our foundational documents and our government,” Gitre said. “[LGBTQ+] students have rights. We are obligated to provide them equal access, so we have a choice to make. Are we going to work toward a more perfect union or not?”

School vouchersThis subject has been an occasional point of debate in Montgomery County, where much of the locality’s conservative base has over the past few years gone before elected officials to push for taxpayer-backed school vouchers.

Although the issue is legally out of their hands, the 4-3 GOP majority on the county’s Board of Supervisors has voiced support for vouchers and even included the adoption of them in their annual legislative priorities – a list of items they send to the General Assembly each year in hopes of eventual adoption.

Vouchers have been a controversial subject. Supporters said they address the concerns of parents who are convinced public schools no longer reflect their values and effectively harm their children. Opponents have voiced fears they would take away more money from already under-funded schools and that fewer students won’t necessarily translate to fewer expenses for districts.

Most of the candidates took a clear stance against vouchers, with Purcell and Franklin, respectively, saying “no” and “big no” when they each answered the question.

“I’m here because I support public schools. I attended public schools, my children attended public schools,” Purcell said. “I believe in public schools and public education.”

Rountree said public dollars should go to public schools and echoed the concerns about vouchers depleting districts of necessary resources. He said public schools provide students with an exposure to a diverse community and he recalled growing up in Louisiana where he went to a school he described as almost equally split both racially and economically.

“I was exposed to what it means to be poor, although my family was not,” he said.

Franklin again drew parallels between the recent calls for vouchers and what occurred during integration decades ago. She said white parents’ opposition to integration due to simply not wanting their children to be in class with Black students led to school districts being shut down.

Parents are welcomed to take their children out of public schools and there are ways to do that, but “that’s on you,” Franklin said.

“It really doesn’t matter what I believe about vouchers because it’s not a school board issue,” Miear said. “It’s a state issue, even if our local body [supervisors] has tried to affirm it.”

Miear said parents should be able to school their children the way they want to and brought up other problems he described as underlying. He questioned why a district initiative that allowed homeschool access to Virtual Virginia was stopped and why division enrollment has dropped but gone up among home-schooled children.

Gitre said the privatization of education truly took off after the landmark Brown vs Board of Education ruling. He said he supports public education, which he added exists “to educate every child and youth in Montgomery County.”