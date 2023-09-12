CHRISTIANSBURG — The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a motor vehicle tax relief measure Monday night that’s similar to one it approved last year amid a period of dramatic increases in car values.

While there have been some drops, county staff recommended continuing the relief as they said motor vehicle values remain elevated when compared with the locality’s historical patterns.

Motor vehicles are deemed personal property, which in the county is subject to a tax rate of $2.55 per $100 of assessed value.

The county’s board of supervisors was among a number of governing bodies in the region last year that decided to provide relief on car tax bills, which a number of municipal officials expected to be significantly higher due to the increased costs of cars at the time — particularly used cars.

While Montgomery County supervisors have not lowered the tax rate, their decision effectively provides relief by not basing the bills on the full inflated value of the cars.

The measure supervisors approved last year asked the commissioner of the revenue’s office to “certify that the JD Power Pricing Guide values are inflated and that an 80% assessment ratio is more in line with the fair market value of vehicles.”

The JD Power Pricing Guide — previously the National Automobile Dealers’ Association’s Official Used Car Guide — is what the county generally relies on for the value of cars and to determine tax collections.

The measure passed Monday maintains the plan to not base the tax bills on the fully inflated value of the cars, but slightly raises the assessment ratio to 90%, which county staff said is more in line with the fair market value of vehicles.

County staff previously provided data to highlight trends in motor vehicle values before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and after.

The total values in the county increased by $20.9 million, $33.2 million, approximately $11 million and $67.6 million, respectively, for 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021. For 2022 — when supervisors passed the 80% ratio — the values increased by a whopping $260.6 million, according to the county data.

The county’s total motor vehicle values for this year are $902.5 million, which is lower than last year’s — when not factoring the 80% ratio measure — but still significantly higher than the $713.1 million in 2021.

Additionally, the county has highlighted the change in values for certain makes and models. For example, a 2016 Jeep Renegade’s value increased by 27% last year before decreasing by 18% by this year, according to information the county previously provided.