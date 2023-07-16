Over two dozen people are running for office this year on a busy Montgomery County November ballot.

There are 12 competitive races involving municipal, constitutional office and state legislative seats.

The elected bodies that could see some shakeups this year are the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors and School Board and Christiansburg Town Council. Seven candidates—for a total of 21—are running for seats on each of those three elected bodies, according to a list provided by the Montgomery County registrar this week.

The filing deadline for the general election year this year was June 20.

There are seven candidates for three Christiansburg seats and that’s even with incumbent Henry Showalter deciding not to run for re-election.

It’s a bit of a different story in neighboring Blacksburg, where the town council race is far less crowded. Councilman John Bush has decided against seeking another term—and that’s left a potential spot for a write-in candidate with only two incumbents in the race for three seats.

In addition to the town council and Montgomery County supervisors and school board seats, each of the constitutional offices are up for election year.

The constitutional offices are the sheriff, commonwealth’s attorney, treasurer, commissioner of the revenue and clerk of circuit court, the latter of which is an eight-year term.

Below is a list of candidates for each race. Candidates for town council and school board do not declare official party affiliations (asterisks denote incumbents).

Blacksburg Town Council (3 seats available)

-Jerry Ford Jr.*

-Michael Sutphin*

Christiansburg Town Council (3 seats available)

-Johana Hicks*

-Sam Bishop*

-Steve Huppert

-Kim Bowman

-Jeff Akers

-Mike Scarry

-Wendy Glass

Montgomery County Board of Supervisors

District B

-Meredith Hutton (R)

-Derek Kitts (D)

District E

-Darrell Sheppard* (R)

-Anthony Grafsky (D)

District F

-Mary Biggs* (D)

District G

-April DeMotts* (D)

-David Shelor Jr. (I)

Montgomery County School Board

District B

-Penny Franklin*

-Mark Miear

District E

-Derek Rountree

-Lindsay Rich

District F

-Laura Purcell

District G

-Ed Gitre

-Jason Massie

Clerk of Circuit Court

-Tiffany Couch* (D) (serving as interim)

-Cody Rush (R)

Commonwealth’s Attorney

Mary Pettitt* (R)

Commissioner of the Revenue

-Tara Vance (R)

-Brenda Winkle (D)

Sheriff

-Hank Partin* (R)

Treasurer

-Mary Weaver (R)

State House 41st District (includes part of Montgomery County)

-Chris Obenshain (R)

-Lily Franklin (D)

State House 42nd District (includes part of Montgomery County)

-Del. Jason Ballard (R)

State Senate 4th District (includes part of Montgomery County)

-Sen. David Suetterlein (R)

-Trish White-Boyd (D)

State Senate 5th District (includes part of Montgomery County)

-Sen. Travis Hackworth (R)

-Robert Beckman (D)

There will also be two Soil and Water Conservation District seats on the November ballot in Montgomery County.