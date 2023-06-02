Bulldozers could be back in the mountains of Southwest Virginia within two weeks, following an act of Congress that fast-tracks the previously slow-moving Mountain Valley Pipeline.

Late Thursday, the U.S. Senate approved a bill that suspends the national debt ceiling and avoids a budget crisis — while also expediting construction of the controversial natural gas pipeline.

President Joe Biden is expected to quickly sign the measure before the country runs out of money to pay its already incurred bills. When that happens, Mountain Valley will be given an escape route from permitting delays and legal battles that have held up its completion by more than four years.

In a letter Tuesday to the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Mountain Valley said it does not expect to receive a government permit to cross the remaining streams and wetlands in its path before June 15.

Until that happens, the company "will not engage in additional work" beyond stabilization to control erosion on its long-dormant right-of-way, attorney George Sibley of Richmond wrote in the letter.

The legislation passed by the House and Senate this week requires the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to approve a water-crossing permit within 21 days of the law taking effect.

Efforts to obtain the permit — the last remaining one needed to restart construction that has been stalled since the fall of 2021 — were underway well before the Mountain Valley provision was added to the debt ceiling bill at the urging of Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

Most importantly for Mountain Valley, the bill prohibits any legal challenge of the Army Corps permit or any other government approval.

Since work on the pipeline began in 2018, the Fourth Circuit has thrown out at least a dozen permits, siding with environmental groups who argued that agencies failed to take adequate steps to limit muddy runoff from the construction sites.

A pending lawsuit over the fate of endangered species in the pipeline's path, and a potential legal challenge of a permit allowing its passage through the Jefferson National Forest, will soon be rendered moot.

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., had sought an amendment to the debt ceiling bill that would have removed what he called a "sweetheart deal" for Mountain Valley.

The Senate voted 69-30 not to accept the amendment at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, shortly before it passed a bill to prevent a government default that threatened to shake the global economy.

"I left it all out on the field in the fight for my amendment to remove this harmful provision," Kaine said in a statement.

"While I am disappointed that my effort fell short," he said Thursday night, "I’ve pledged to never jeopardize the full faith and credit of the United States and will thus vote yes on final passage to avoid a catastrophic default.”