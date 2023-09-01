Planning for a proposed hiking, biking and horseback-riding link between New Castle and Eagle Rock is continuing ahead of two public information meetings later this month, officials said this week.

The long-discussed Craig Botetourt Scenic Trail, which would cover 26 miles along a former railroad right of way, has prompted renewed cheers and alarm this year — trail boosters welcomed new talk of the path, while some landowners along the proposed route formed a group called DeRail the Trail to oppose it.

Recently, members of the DeRail group said that they worry about the dangers and loss of privacy involved in bringing more people and traffic into a rural area, and said they thought public money would be better spent on other projects.

The new flurry of interest began with a January announcement that the General Assembly included the Craig Botetourt trail in a list of five trails across Virginia that were being looked at for construction. The state designated $1 million for preliminary planning for a trail that would parallel Craig Creek on the old railbed, a 100-foot-wide corridor that the state has owned since 1961.

The review is ongoing, wrote Ken Slack, a communications specialist with the Virginia Department of Transportation, in an email Thursday.

In a few weeks, the highway department intends to present its findings so far at two public information meetings: a Botetourt County session on Sept. 20 at Eagle Rock Elementary School, and a Craig County session on Sept. 21 at Craig County High School. Both are scheduled to run from 4 to 6 p.m.

Also on Sept. 20, an online survey will open to collect comments about the proposed trail. The survey is to run until Oct. 1.

According to a state web page on the project, much of the trail will be a graveled, 10-foot-wide path. An estimated 9 miles of the trail will share low-traffic public roads that have been built on parts of the former railbed.

Slack wrote in his email that engineers have looked at six bridges needed by the trail. The bridges were originally used by trains and received varying amounts of maintenance in the years since rail use stopped.

Detailed inspections determined that five bridges would require rehabilitation “typical of bridges of this age and condition,” Slack wrote, including work on their steel structure, and replacing decking and railings.

An initial inspection of the sixth bridge indicated it needed only “a simple deck replacement,” Slack wrote.

Cost estimates are not complete, Slack added, but engineers thought most of the work “can be performed from above,” a less expensive and complicated prospect than working from the creekbed.

On Tuesday, highway department representatives and Del. Terry Austin, R-Botetourt, who has been a booster of the Craig Botetourt trail, met with two members of the DeRail group to share updates, including a potential start to construction in the winter of 2024-25.

Slack wrote in his email that this schedule was the earliest possible start “based on a typical project development process” and that there were many steps still to come, including approval of more state money.

“The project scope, estimate, and schedule are still under development and the project is not currently fully funded,” Slack cautioned.

For more on the trail proposal, see https://craigcountyva.gov/craig-valley-railbed-committee, a website put up by a Craig County citizens advisory committee working on the project; buildthetrail.org, a site put up by the Roanoke Valley Greenway Commission with Botetourt and Craig county residents; https://www.virginiadot.org/projects/salem/craig-botetourt-scenic-trail.asp, a highway department site; and derailthetrail.org, an opponents’ site.