CHRISTIANSBURG — A request for a special use permit needed for a proposed rubble landfill south of town has been withdrawn.

“Based on the feedback from the planning commission on 12 July 2023, we plan on evaluating alternatives to alleviate the commission and public concerns with an alternate access route,” reads a letter submitted by Scott Bortz, project manager for Christiansburg-based engineering firm Peed & Bortz LLC.

The letter, sent to the Montgomery County Planning Department, copies property owner James Tannahill and Mark Pace, the owner and president of Roanoke-based utilities and road builder E.C. Pace.

E.C. Pace sought the permit as part of plans to build a 115,000-cubic-yard rubble landfill on several acres of land belonging to Tannahill. The land is located just southeast of Rosemary Road near the rural community of Oak Grove.

Despite attempts by the applicant to provide reassurances, the county Planning Commission earlier this month issued a recommendation against the permit request to the county Board of Supervisors.

The 4-2 vote to not recommend the permit reflected the calls of many residents of Rosemary Road who spoke against the proposed landfill due to concerns over issues such as traffic and the potential environmental and health impacts.

One particular concern is whether Rosemary Road has sufficient capacity or width to handle existing residential traffic and the future influx of dump trucks that would travel in and out of the area.

The project was expected to lead up to 40 vehicle trips per day when counting trips to and from the site separately, according to information previously presented by county staff. The activity was also expected to occur over a period of three to 10 years, depending on economic factors within the county.

Despite the concerns, Pace has previously said that much of the recent work occurring in the county — most notably projects at Virginia Tech and its affiliated entities — has driven the need for places to take discarded materials such as construction dirt, rock and brick. The landfills also need to be within reasonable distance of local construction sites, he has said.

Tannahill’s land is in an agricultural zone where so-called clean earth fill areas of up to 15,000 cubic yards are allowed by right. A special use permit is needed for the construction of a rubble landfill, which is defined as land for the legal disposal of more than 15,000 cubic yards of only inert waste.

While he acknowledged the concerns, Tannahill has said that the road is set up to handle two-way traffic and that the wreckers he uses in his own business have regularly been on that road and are heavier than the dump trucks used for carrying loads to landfills. He told the planning commission that passing the dump trucks would be no different than passing UPS trucks or his own tow truck.

Pace has also said that they have plans to address the dust concerns by putting water trucks on the road anytime any excessive dust is kicked up.

Tannahill said the long-term plan is to have the steep land he owns filled so he can more easily farm on it.