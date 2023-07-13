You might recall the news in June about U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine’s efforts to get some answers about the desultory mail-delivery situation in Virginia.

His May 26 letter to the Postal Service’s government liaison cited complaints fielded from constituents from Southwest Virginia, the Richmond area, Arlington and other locations.

One question regarded a company in Henrico County that received no mail for two solid weeks. Another concerned the town of Chilhowie, where in December, nearly all the town’s 2,500 monthly water bills got lost in the mail. (The same happened in February to a private water company that serves rural areas outside Marion.)

The good news is, Kaine’s office has received a two-page typewritten response from Scott R. Slusher, the Postal Service’s government liaison manager. (It was transmitted electronically, rather than by snail-mail.)

There’s some not-so-good news, as well. From the letter, it’s clear Slusher believes everything is hunky-dory with mail delivery in the Old Dominion. Many Roanoke Times readers could say that doesn’t comport with reality. Let’s consider a few highlights from Slusher’s reply to Kaine.

Currently there are no major problems at five Postal Service processing centers in the Old Dominion. Those are Sandston (near Richmond), Dulles, Merrifield, Norfolk and Roanoke. Although short-staffed processing centers were an issue during the pandemic, employee availability has since improved. Each of those facilities is “operating effectively and without regional backlogs,” Slusher wrote.

Mail-delivery service in the commonwealth is better this year than last, Slusher’s letter said. For example, “91.72 percent of inbound First-Class Mail was delivered within the service standard during the week of May 27 through June 2 in Virginia. It is an improvement from the 90.40 percent total for the same period last year. Our Fiscal Year 2023 target is 92.50 percent.”

Overall, “operations in the Commonwealth are adequately staffed, thanks to wide-ranging efforts to hire.” Slusher noted that USPS employs 16,700 workers at 900 different locations in Virginia, and that it has hired “1,949 new Virginia employees in calendar year 2023 and converted 361 employees from pre-career to career status.”

Finally, Slusher noted, “our carriers in Virginia reach every street address every day (we added 43,773 new addresses last year), our clerks provide customer service in our Post Office lobbies, and many employees work outside of the public’s view to facilitate quality mail service.”

Here’s Kaine’s reaction to Slusher’s response:

“I appreciate that USPS responded to my letter outlining concerns I’ve heard from Virginians regarding postal delays, and I’m pleased to hear that USPS is making progress in addressing the staffing shortages that were negatively impacting service throughout and after the pandemic,” the senator said in a statement his office released Wednesday.

“However, it’s clear that USPS is far from delivering the reliable service every Virginian deserves. I’m frustrated that mail delivery issues are persisting and will continue to be in touch with USPS to identify why that is so we can make sure those problems are addressed.”

Kaine knows that mail delivery problems in Virginia are persisting because he’s received even more complaints since my June 27 column about his letter to the Postal Service. Some of those constituents thoughtfully copied me on the complaints they sent Kaine.

Below is one, from Kurt Navratil of Roanoke.

“My mail service provided by the United States Postal Service is irregular, undependable, and not trustworthy. Each week, my residence misses at least one day, sometimes two days of mail service. Whenever possible, I choose to have NO correspondence of any consequence take place via US Post.”

(The Postal Service Reform Act of 2022, which Kaine co-sponsored, requires six-day mail deliveries throughout the United States.)

‘The mail is being held for days’

Here’s another complaint to Kaine.

“Our mail service has been irregular since March. The mail is being held for days and delivery is sporadic,” wrote Mark Walsh of southwest Roanoke County. “I asked about our service at the local post office and their response was our carrier retired.

“I have seen two or three carriers delivering mail in the same neighborhood in the same day. The carriers are telling me that they are having to work overtime to run other carriers’ routes after finishing up their route.

“Some of the carriers are delivering mail after 6 and up until 8 pm. Please help us get our Postal Service back in order.”

Here’s yet another complaint to Kaine, from Andrew Porter in Norfolk:

“Thank you for evaluating delivery problems within the US Postal Service. Please include [southeast] Virginia within the scope of those problems. I have recently missed utility bills, and FOUR insurance invoices (which resulted in an irreversible loss of life insurance coverage), and am STILL waiting for confirmation of delivery of two certified letters I mailed on June 1, 2023. (USPS could not help, nor refund my payment for non-service. The phone at the Norfolk P.O. is perpetually “busy.” The Postmaster in Richmond could not locate the second letter).

Reader questions mail help line

Slusher’s letter also noted that the Postal Service has a toll free customer help line, (800) ASK-USPS, and that complaints can also be filed online at usps.com. “Their concerns are transmitted to local officials for research and response,” Slusher wrote.

A. Vass of south Roanoke has not yet complained to the senator’s office — but instead sent me an email on Tuesday. It said the Postal Service’s complaint system is even worse than its delivery service.

“It has now been almost a week since I received mail in Roanoke City. Informed Delivery shows I am due at least two bank statements (one I really need) and two utility bills (need those as well),” Vass wrote.

“This is ridiculous and has been going on for at least 6 months, maybe a year,” Vass continued. “Every time I miss 3 days of mail, I file a complaint on their website. I always get a useless response. They also leave a phone number which is NEVER answered.”

On Wednesday, I called the number Vass cited in her email. Nobody answered.

Certified letter mailed May 27 was lost

Last but not least, I heard from Don Poff, who retired as a manager after 38 years with the Federal Aviation Administration. (Then he became an Anglican Catholic priest. He’s also retired from that career).

For months, mail destined for other addresses has been unexpectedly arriving at the Poffs’ home on Mount Vernon Road. Sometimes, it was destined for their next door neighbor. On other occasions, they’ve received mail that was supposed to be delivered to the same number house as the Poffs’, but on a different street a few blocks away.

Poff said he and his wife were forced to begin auto-drafts for their mortgage payments after their mailed checks got lost.

The latest episode involved a certified, return-receipt-requested letter to a local business. That contained a check and a message terminating an agreement with the company, Poff said.

He mailed it May 27 from the Grandin Road Post Office. Coincidentally, that was just one day after Kaine wrote the Postal Service.

“Since we had not received the returned receipt by the middle of June, I went online and tracked the letter,” Poff wrote.

“On May 27 at 10:58 a.m, the USPS was in possession of the letter; on May 27 at 10:57 p.m. [it] arrived at USPS regional facility in Greensboro; on May 27th at 11:11 p.m. the item departed the Greensboro facility.

“On May 28 at 9:49 a.m. it arrived at the USPS—Roanoke VA Distribution center. On May 30 at 2:00 p.m. it departed that facility en route to its final destination. On June 3, the notice was “Moving Through Network, in transit to next facility, arriving late.”

“That was the last anyone has seen of the item,” Poff wrote.

Poff, said he spent “several hours” over two days in June with “two really wonderful clerks” at Roanoke’s Main Post Office trying to figure out what happened to the letter.

But to date, nobody’s been able to figure out where the Certified Mail went, Poff said.

Over the phone Wednesday, I read him Slusher’s response to Kaine.

“It just sounds like government-ese,” Poff declared.

“Those statistics [Slusher] cited haven’t helped me,” Poff added. And he scoffed at the 91.72% on-time delivery in Virginia that Slusher cited in the letter.

“If we had a 92% efficiency rating at the FAA, we’d probably have [airliner] crashes every day,” Poff said.