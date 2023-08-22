Botetourt County supervisors voted Tuesday to approve a large battery power facility that would help tame peak demand across the region’s electrical network.

Called Gateway Grid in planning documents, the facility would use arrays of Tesla batteries to store electricity gathered during non-peak periods, then release the power as needed to smooth demand curves. Similar facilities have been launched elsewhere in Virginia in recent years and a representative of the developer of the Botetourt County facility said his company operated two more in Texas and another in California.

“It’s an old way to manage the grid … it’s a way of taking the existing grid and making it more efficient,” said Justin Adams of California-based Eolian Energy, who spoke Tuesday for developer SR Investments.

Asked by supervisors how the project would benefit local residents, Adams said that over time, better management of demand should mean less need for new power lines.

He said that the facility would make money through contracts with Appalachian Power Co. The battery facility would have a capacity of 100 megawatts, he said.

Much of the planning for Gateway Grid still is ongoing, but SR Investments committed to an assortment of requirements that ranged from storm water management to noise limits. Detailed plans would have to be completed before building permits are issued.

But at Tuesday’s meeting, after a public hearing that drew a single speaker – who asked about location, runoff and firefighting plans – supervisors unanimously OK’d rezoning, special exception and Comprehensive Plan future land use map requests.

Gateway Grid is proposed for 49.9 wooded acres located between U.S. 11 and Interstate 81, just south of Exit 150. The property is about a tenth of a mile southwest of U.S. 11’s intersection with Virginia 811. The facility would be located on top of a hill, and while county planning staff determined a special exception permit was needed due to the height of some of the equipment, everything should be below the existing treeline, Community Development Director Nicole Pendleton said.

The storage facility would be made up of 144 aboveground installations. Each would be a steel unit about 8-feet-wide, 8- to 9-feet-tall, and 30-feet-long, equipped with ventilation fans and holding two Tesla Megapack 2XL batteries, Adams said.

The facility would be operated remotely.

Asked about fire safety, Adams said that his company’s three other facilities, the oldest of which came online in 2020, have not had fires. But if there was a fire, automatic safety mechanisms would shut down the battery, he said. Human operators also would monitor the site around the clock and step in if further control was needed, he said.

Adams said that developers chose the Tesla battery because tests have shown it rarely caught fire and that if it did, its design contained the blaze. The standard practice with such fires is to let them burn themselves out, which usually takes several hours, Adams said.

The sole speaker at the public hearing, Danny Goad, asked about fire safety and about how runoff, including water or chemicals sprayed during a fire, would be kept out of Tinker Creek.

Adams replied that he had met several times with county fire and emergency services Chief Jason Ferguson. As plans for the facility are finalized, an emergency response plan will be created with the county, he said. The developer would supply training to county firefighters as requested, Adams said.

As for runoff, the batteries themselves contain no liquids – although a water and glycol solution is used in a cooling system, Adams added. The facility’s storm water plan will be designed to relevant standards, he said.

Asked after the meeting, Adams said that the project is probably at least two years away from commercial operation. He said that he could not give a project cost.