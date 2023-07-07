A Roanoke-based utilities and road builder is asking for a special use permit to open a rubble landfill on private land located in Montgomery County just south of Christiansburg.

E.C. Pace, which has a history of performing work for local and state government entities, is seeking a special use permit needed for a 115,000-cubic-yard rubble landfill on 4.5 acres of a 20-acre parcel.

The targeted property, owned by James Tannahill, is located just southeast of Rosemary Road near the community of Oak Grove.

Much of the recent work occurring in the county — particularly projects at Virginia Tech and its affiliated entities — is driving the need for places to take discarded materials such as construction dirt, rock and brick, said Mark Pace, E.C. Pace’s president and owner.

“It’s quite a booming area,” Pace said.

And the landfills need to be within reasonable distance from the construction sites, he said.

“It’s not cost effective to haul something from an hour away,” he said. “This will be all local jobs.”

Despite their need, private landfill projects have been the subject of debate due to concerns over traffic, noise and their potential environmental and health impact.

Much of those concerns were expressed when county officials were asked to approve a measure for the establishment of a private rubble landfill near the Plum Creek area. The special use permit needed for the project, which the board of supervisors approved on a 4-2 vote this past February, was requested by Indigo Road Investments, a business linked to local scrap metal recycling company New River Recycling.

A number of residents who live near the site for the Indigo Road Investments project voiced worries over the potential impact from the number of trucks that will go in and out of that area.

Residents near the Oak Grove area have expressed similar concerns over E.C. Pace’s proposal.

“What is meant to happen when we’re driving on our road and we encounter a dump truck? At minimum, it’s 8-feet-6-inches-wide, maybe 9-feet wide, depending,” said Derek Mueller, who lives on Rosemary Road. “But we only have a 15-foot space between the mountain and the cliff. So you have an oncoming dump truck with a full load, probably on a downslope coming toward you.

“That’s a pretty harrowing situation, even for an experienced driver. [Rosemary] is incompatible with the volume of dump truck traffic.”

Mueller shared a petition this week that had at the time been signed by nearly 50 people expressing concerns and opposition to the landfill measure. Among other points, the document states that the expected dump trucks would threaten the safety and well-being of those who live not just on Rosemary, but also Craigs Mountain Road, Peachtree Hill and Halee Drive.

Mueller provided another document that includes more comments on E.C. Pace and the landfill project and photos of various points on Rosemary to highlight the concerns over whether the dirt road has the capacity to handle an influx of dump trucks in the coming years.

The document from Mueller states his and other residents’ understanding that the established “clean earth fill” disposal on privately owned property is 15,000 cubic yards, but that the special use permit is needed for depositing 115,000 cubic yards of debris — or over seven times the established limit.

Mueller’s document points out that the planned time frame for hauling that level of volume is three to 10 years. The document states that the volume will require between 8,000 and 11,500 dump truck loads over the proposed period.

“We contend that the standard of ‘pos[ing] no threat to the public health, safety and welfare’ has not been met with regard to the required route along which the fill/debris would be transported,” reads a portion of the document Mueller shared. “We believe that the project is incompatible with the established roadway, and we are seriously concerned about the inevitable hazards the proposed truck traffic will introduce to this community for up to a decade.”

One of the photos in the document shows a section of Rosemary that is just over 16 feet in width. A comment below the photo states that the residents have determined that a width of 16 feet and 9 inches is the minimum allowable for a vehicle such as a U.S. Post Office Grumman LLV and one dump truck to pass safely and allow six inches on each soft shoulder and a foot between the vehicles.

Tannahill, who’s aware of some of the concerns, said the road is set up to handle two-way traffic and that he doesn’t anticipate a significant difference when the project is complete. He said the wreckers he uses in his business have regularly been on that road and are heavier than the dump trucks used for carrying loads to landfills.

Tannahill also said additional plans are to provide maintenance on the road, something he said he already does.

“The road will be in better condition during this project, than if we weren’t doing this project,” he said.

Tannahill owns Tannahill Towing, which performs jobs such as helping clean up wreckage — particularly tractor trailer wrecks — on Interstate 81.

Another point both Tannahill and Pace clarified is that the hauled materials wouldn’t be the typical waste from residences and commercial buildings, they say.

Tannahill’s land is in an agricultural zone where “clean earth fill areas” of up to 15,000 cubic yards are allowed by-right. The special use permit is needed for the construction of a rubble landfill, which is defined as land for the legal disposal of more than 15,000 cubic yards of only inert waste.

“The only difference between a ‘clean earth fill area’ and ‘rubble landfill’ is the volume of inert waste installed,” reads a portion of the documents included with the special use permit application.

Tannahill said the long-term plan is to fill land he describes as being shaped like a steep valley. The project will ultimately lead to the land being easier to farm, Pace said.

Tannahill said he plans to eventually build a barn on the land.

Pace said they also have plans to address concerns over dust.

“If for whatever reason there was any type of excessive dust, we’ll put a water truck on it. Water the road and the dust is gone,” he said.

Pace said he hasn’t heard all the concerns over the project, but that he plans to listen to them in upcoming hearings.

“I don’t believe the trucks are an issue, but again, I’d rather hear from the people in person,” he said.

The county’s Planning Commission has scheduled a public hearing on the permit request for 7 p.m. Wednesday.