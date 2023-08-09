BLACKSBURG — For Rick Johnson, the town is a small community where his many friends and neighbors are able to talk to each other about the things they believe are going well – and not going so well.

Johnson, 70, said he has found the current dissatisfaction level with town council to be significant and has come to a perhaps bold conclusion.

“It is larger than it’s ever been, probably in the history of Blacksburg,” said Johnson, who’s lived in town for three decades.

So, Johnson is launching a write-in campaign in hopes of winning a seat on town council and ultimately adding a voice that he says would be far more responsive to the citizens than the elected body has been in recent years.

Election success for write-in candidates are often long shots due to some of the conditions they face. But not this year in Blacksburg—where there are only two ballot candidates for three seats.

The two candidates who already filed to run are incumbents Michael Sutphin and Jerry Ford Jr. Councilman John Bush’s term also ends this year, but he decided against running again after spending just over a decade in office and even more time overall in service to the town.

“I’m very confident, and very confident for a number of reasons,” Johnson said when asked about how he sees his chances of winning.

Johnson said he has connections in town to a number of organizations and people, a number of whom he said are disappointed with how the current town council has acted on issues.

Johnson is retired, but he had previously spent well over a dozen years as the director of Housing and Dining Services at Virginia Tech. Later, he was an associate vice president for Student Affairs at Duke University, a position he held until he retired in 2017.

This run for council isn’t Johnson’s first go at public office as he had over a decade ago served on the Montgomery County School Board.

Johnson said since his retirement he has been looking for ways to continue serving the community.

“I’ve always wanted to be of service to my neighbors and the community, and that’s why I served on the Montgomery County School Board for four years,” he said.

As far as town matters are concerned, he said he and other neighbors have the impression that several members of council often seem to already have their minds made up on issues long before voting on them. He said he and others see it as a major waste of time for them to come out to meetings to express their stances on matters, only for council to issue a vote that goes against their concerns.

Johnson pointed to a number of past measures council needed to approve before certain developments could move forward as proposed.

The projects Johnson said he and neighbors have raised significant concerns about included the Glade Spring Crossing housing development, a townhome development behind the Kroger on South Main Street, a Sheetz store and gas station near the First & Main shopping center and ongoing hotel plans for Midtown, a development occurring on the old town middle school site.

“It’s not that people are necessarily against the hotel. They’re against the size of it and impact on infrastructure, roads, sewer and water,” he said. “Town council continually doesn’t listen to citizens.”

Johnson said he’d like to pursue affordable housing developments that propose the right dimensions, density, location and compatibility with the surrounding neighborhoods.

Johnson’s concerns bear similarities to ones that have been expressed by the Council of Citizens for Blacksburg, a group that was formed earlier this year with the goal of ultimately adding several new faces to town council.

The Council of Citizens has expressed strong concerns over council’s direction in recent years with developments. The group has argued the town is being overdeveloped, a problem they said is straining the locality’s resources and services.

While he’s well aware of the group, Johnson said he is not formally endorsed by them at the moment.

Johnson said he plans to ask for the group’s support, as well as other organizations in town.

“I’m asking all citizens for their backing,” he said. “Everyone believes the overdevelopment in Blacksburg and lack of respect for citizens is alarming. I want all of their support.”