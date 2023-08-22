The city of Roanoke will sell a downtown lot to developers of a proposed apartment tower for people with limited income.

The developers will now seek the tax credits they say they need to make the project happen.

Residents could get their keys in mid-to-late 2025 if the project unfolds under “perfect world” circumstances, said Chris Vail of the development team.

The site is the former city homeless services office at 339 Salem Ave. SW, where Vail and a partner, Brent Cochran, are proposing 80 one and two-bedroom apartments. Rents will range from $389 to $904 for a one-bedroom unit and $467 to $1084 for a two-bedroom unit, Vail said. The bus station is next door.

The City Council voted late Monday to authorize the city manager to sell the land to the Vail-Cochran project doing business as 339 Salem Partners at a date to be determined. Among the terms, the partners will receive the land, which is assessed at $384,500, for $10, but must spend $8 million on the building.

Advocates told officials before the vote of a shortage of affordable housing in the city in the thousands of units that forces people to pay a higher-than-advised share of income for housing, depriving some of them of food and medicine. Some people have government vouchers to put toward rent, but can’t find an affordable unit available. Others are qualified to check out of a nursing home but have no place to go, officials were told.

The partners will find out by June if the project qualifies for low-income housing tax credits they describe as essential and will hold off until then to buy the land, Vail said. If the credits don’t materialize, they won’t buy the land, he said.