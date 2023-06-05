The Roanoke City Council approved an amendment to the city’s existing youth curfew Monday afternoon after the matter was added to the meeting agenda without previous notice.

The change passed on a 6-1 vote, with Councilman Luke Priddy voting no, questioning the timing and the way the issue was handled Monday.

The existing ordinance prohibits juveniles under age 17 from being outside without appropriate adult supervision between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and between midnight and 5 a.m. during the rest of the week.

The changes approved Monday adjust the general age threshold to anyone between 14 and 16 years of age and place additional restrictions on persons 13 or younger.

The additional restrictions prohibit persons 13 or younger from being out between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and between midnight and 5 a.m. Friday or Saturday. For those 13 or younger during those hours, the ordinance says it is unlawful to "loiter, idle, wander, stroll or play in or upon any public street, highway, alley, sidewalk, park, playground, other public place or upon any vacant lot or other place..."

The ordinance allows minors to be out and about alone under certain circumstances if they have permission from a parent or qualifying adult.

The ordinance went into effect immediately, but the provisions relating specifically to persons 13 or younger will expire Aug. 31. It was unclear Monday what will occur with that part of the curfew once it expires.

Priddy criticized his fellow council members for voting on the ordinance without giving the public the opportunity to read or comment on the proposed language.

Mayor Sherman Lea said it was important that the council act on the changes Monday because students are preparing for summer break.

Councilwoman Trish White-Boyd said the council and community have discussed the topic "ad nauseam," referring to two public hearings held in March about whether to extend the ordinance from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for all persons under 17 years of age.

The overwhelming majority of community members who spoke at the March public hearings and at subsequent discussions were not in favor of a curfew.

“We have heard from other members of the community who think keeping our youth safe is more important,” White-Boyd said Monday.

Other council members said they are happy additional steps are being taken to keep youth safe.

Priddy and White-Boyd are currently competing for the Democratic nomination to run for a state Senate seat.

The council added the youth curfew item to its 2 p.m. Monday meeting agenda at roughly 3:45 p.m., less than an hour before the meeting ended.

A copy of the new ordinance was not made publicly available until after the council voted on it.