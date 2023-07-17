Roanoke City Council unanimously adopted a multi-pronged plan Monday that it believes will rejuvenate the Historic Gainsboro neighborhood.

The Historic Gainsboro Community Hub Concept Plan will be funded by federal pandemic relief money and other sources. Of the $64.5 million the city received in pandemic relief in 2021 through the American Rescue Plan Act, an estimated $8 million has been set aside for Historic Gainsboro improvements, including “a community hub with co-working space for minority small business owners and a recreation center.”

According to the 2020 United States census, the Gainsboro area is home to about 2,800 people and nearly 1,200 households, according to city documentation. The median income in the neighborhood is $23,500 and residents are predominantly Black and female. Two thirds of the houses are renter-occupied.

“Gainsboro in the 1930s was the center for Roanoke’s minority businesses, public facilities, housing and services,” the concept plan reads. “Once the catalytic and economic epicenter of black business and culture, the non-residential sections of Gainsboro are significantly void of community bustle, and much of the blocks surrounding the Henry Street and Claytor properties have become the home of large institutions and enterprises.”

But through the hub plan, the city is expected to reverse some of the enterprises’ takeover.

Community hubs, also called neighborhood centers, have been part of city planning for decades. They have been successful in Grandin Village, Wasena and Crystal Spring. The city envisions neighborhood centers as a block or two with a number of small local businesses.

The plan adopted Monday pays particular attention to three northwest intersections in the Gainsboro area: Henry Street at Loudon Avenue; the area of the old Claytor family clinic at 1st Street and Old Gainsboro Road; and North Jefferson Street at Patton Avenue and Wells Avenue.

In the Henry Street area, the plan designates space for a “pocket park” and food trucks, a plaza and amphitheater, an apartment building and a strip of service shops, such as pharmacies and dry cleaners.

The Claytor area will feature the rejuvenation of the historical clinic, a center for healthcare practices and wellness needs, a corner grocery store and a community garden.

And the Jefferson corridor will host the community center, workforce housing and a museum and cultural center with apartments above.

Before council adopted the plan Monday, it heard from four residents. Anita Duckett Wilson said she was born in the Gainsboro area 85 years ago. She said the neighborhood is excited about the changes.

“We need to build trust with each other, to show genuine interest for rebuilding the African American community,” she said. “We truly want to see this area rehabilitated.”

Councilwoman Stephanie Moon Reynolds said her husband’s father once owned a barber shop on Henry Street.

“I do understand and I’m happy that you all support the plan,” she told residents attending the council meeting. “The only thing I do ask ... is that the city won’t wait forever, 10 years from now, to make the concept plan a reality.”

“I’m confident that we can get this done,” Mayor Sherman Lea said. “This is the council that’s committed to making this happen.”

For the last year or so, revitalization consulting firm Downtown Economics LLC has been working with the city to gather community input and develop the hub plan for those spaces. In April, the firm and the city presented its progress to area residents.

According to the progress report, residents expressed the need for a grocery store, a community center, more recreation opportunities, help with deteriorating homes and small business development and expansion.

But at the April community meeting, many residents said the city should focus first on repairing the dilapidated houses.

A second community meeting was held in June, and then on July 3, Assistant to City Manager Wayne Leftwich briefed the city council on the draft plan.

Leftwich suggested that the city select Gainsboro as its next target area in order to address housing concerns. For several years at a time, the city focuses a portion of its resources on a specific neighborhood, helping residents improve their homes, businesses and streetscapes. The city’s current target area is Belmont-Fallon.

“We want to make sure these are affordable homes,” Vice Mayor Joe Cobb said Monday. “We have a legacy of people, whatever the color of our skin, to be able to afford a home.”

Molly Hunter contributed to this article.