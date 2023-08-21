Roanoke City Council chambers were packed Monday evening as council considered two hotly debated projects.

Council voted 5-0 to approve the first – a design placing a new Preston Park Elementary in the back corner of the school’s current property – but had yet to vote before The Roanoke Times’ print deadline on a plan to turn the deteriorating Fishburn Park caretaker’s cottage into a coffee shop.

Council member Vivian Sanchez-Jones, who is a city school employee, abstained from the Preston Park vote while council member Stephanie Moon Reynolds — whose mother passed away last week — was absent Monday.

The planning commission recommended both items for approval at its Aug. 14 meeting.

Preston Park is overcrowded, which is why a new school is needed.

One student who spoke Monday said it’s been difficult for her to learn because the school’s gifted program is relegated to hallways or the cafeteria due to a lack of classroom space.

The project was originally slated for a planning commission vote July 10, but following disagreements between city and school staff about the design, the commission moved the vote to the Aug. 14 meeting.

City staff recommended against approval, saying the plan put the school too far from the road and did do enough to accentuate walkability, while the district expressed a desire for safety from traffic and more security measures by moving it further back.

“We don’t like to build schools for the worst case scenario but we do like to be prepared,” City Central Council PTA President Jessica Blandy said Monday.

After hearing impassioned pleas from school teachers and administrators last week, the planning commission chose not to go with the city staff’s recommendation and to recommend the district’s plans for the new school for approval. Several commissioners said it was not a decision they made lightly, but felt it was ultimately in the school’s best interest.

On Monday, several speakers noted that designing a school building is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity with a multi-generational impact. Preston Park Principal Eric Fisher said the design has been popular among parents.

A number of city educators attended and spoke at the Monday evening public hearing, less than 12 hours before the beginning of the 2023-24 school year.

All of those who spoke – from planners to teachers, school administrators, parents and former members of law enforcement – encouraged council to approve the district’s design.

The design will allow the current building to continue operating normally until the new one is finished. It also creates separate lanes for buses and cars, hopefully relieving congestion during pick-up and drop-off times.

The district has a $33.8 million budget for the new school. After construction starts, it should be two years before the new school is open.