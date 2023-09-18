Goodwill Industries of the Valleys Chief Operating Officer Mindy Boyd said other Goodwills in the country have run small grocery stores, but nothing like the Market on Melrose in Roanoke.

"As far as I understand, this will be the first full scale grocery store in the Goodwill network nationally," Boyd said.

Roanoke City Council approved a rezoning request Monday that will allow Goodwill to own and operate the Market on Melrose next to the Melrose Library, in an area of the city currently classified as a food desert.

The grocery store's future home is currently outfitted to be a large office space and repackaging facility for Goodwill, but with help from the city, a renovation will turn it into Melrose Plaza — a community hub complete with a bank, wellness center, multi-purpose space and a grocery store.

According to an April 24 Goodwill press release, Melrose Plaza should open by the end of 2024.

Goodwill expects the Melrose Plaza renovations to cost roughly $30 million. The city is pitching in with $10 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds and Goodwill is putting up another $8 million with in-kind contributions.

The Market on Melrose will be an independent grocery store, not part of a chain like a Food Lion or a Kroger, but will still participate in SNAP/EBT and FreshMatch programs.

Gil Entzminger — president of Richmond-based architecture firm Enteros Design, which is designing the Melrose Plaza renovation — said at a Sept. 11 planning commission meeting that the store will generate jobs for the community, too.

Family-owned grocer supplier and wholesaler MDI — Goodwill's "expert partner" — is a key component, Boyd said.

MDI supplies grocery stores like Food City and owns the Lowes Foods brand. They also supplied Roanoke's Mick-or-Mack years ago.

"Their program is very focused on the success of the independent grocer. They will teach us — and have been, already, teaching us — everything from soup to nuts in the grocery world," Boyd said. "We've already been going to several different learning opportunities with MDI."

Boyd said MDI's retail counselors will help coach each department manager.

"As long as they're our wholesaler, they provide all of these additional services to Goodwill at no cost, so we have access to their expertise without leveraging a lot of additional cost into the grocery store," Boyd said.

That said, Goodwill will be running the show.

"Independent grocery stores are successful by sticking to a very basic core principle, which is affordable goods in a clean shopping environment that delivers top notch customer service," Boyd said.

That's the model for the Market on Melrose, she said.

"And we want to be that neighborhood grocer where they know your name and it's very familiar," Boyd said.

Often, she said, cashiers and shoppers in the area's local Goodwill stores already have that kind of relationship.

Also working in Goodwill's favor, Boyd indicated, is that the store will be a renovation rather than an all-new building, meaning the business's occupancy costs should be well-controlled.

And several community partners are already invested in the store's success.

"The food initiative group that has been working toward this and advocating so hard for so many years ... did an extremely large study on feasibility of a grocery in the market. ... And run in the right way, it can be successful. The data shows that," Boyd said.

Ultimately, though, she said the grocery store's viability will come down to whether or not community members shop there.

Also on Monday, City council approved amendments to Roanoke's U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Annual Action Plan. Council approved the original version of the plan in May.

Earlier this year, representatives from Total Action for Progress (TAP) objected to the plan because it did not continue funding TAP's major rehab and home repair programs.

Now, though, it looks like those programs will receive HUD funding.

Originally, the plan set aside $500,000 in block grant funds for a King Street project to develop 42 affordable housing units.

According to a report in Monday's council meeting agenda packet, the group in charge of that project, Community Housing Partners, was unable to secure low income housing tax credit financing and the project was "determined no longer feasible."

The plan amendment approved Monday will redirect that $500,000 to three different projects.

Roughly $200,000 will go to TAP to do major rehab in the city's Belmont-Fallon target area, another $50,000 toward a citywide TAP home repair program and the final $250,000 toward a "housing development opportunity grant fund."