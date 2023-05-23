The Roanoke County Board of Supervisors passed the next fiscal year's budget Tuesday that includes at least a 7% raise for all county employees and close to $9 million more in school system funding.

The 2023-24 budget that takes effect July 1 totals approximately $316 million.

There are also no health insurance increases to employees and increased funding for part-time personnel pay increases in the budget.

The raises will cost the county approximately $6.1 million, public safety pay plan implementation will cost roughly $3.3 million, while the health insurance costs will rise by $300,000 and the part-time employee salary increases are projected at $93,000.

The county’s new tax rate for real estate goes from $1.09 per $100 of assessed value to $1.06, something county leaders have wanted to do since receiving the new real estate value assessments earlier this year.

Roanoke County saw an average of 12% in increases from the previous year, and the reduced rate recommended lowers that number from approximately $122.7 million to under $120 million.

Real estate taxes makes up nearly half of the county’s generated revenue.

The increase made it possible to combat inflation and afford other increased costs, while also providing relief to citizens, according to county officials.

The county received approximately $41.75 million in personal property taxes, while also providing $1.34 million in relief.

Additionally, the county’s new personal property tax rate was reduced from $3.50 to $3.40 per $100 of assessed value, a rate that hadn’t changed since 1982, according to county officials.

Some of the county’s biggest expenditures include $40.2 million for public safety, $27 million for human services and approximately $16 million for community services.

The county also increased its funding to the school system by approximately $8.7 million, according to the presentation, for a total amount of approximately $96 million.

More than half of the school’s increased expenses will go towards salary increases, with teachers receiving an 8.5% increase in salary, according to school officials.

Debt services would be maintained at $17 million per year, according to the proposal. The county gets the money once every three years, with the school system getting it two out of every three years.