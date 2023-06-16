Tom McCracken, who was waging an intraparty Republican challenge to Roanoke County's Catawba District Supervisor Martha Hooker, dropped out of the primary race Friday according to a notice posted at the Brambleton Center elections satellite office.

Reached Friday, McCracken neither confirmed or denied he's dropped out and said he's planning his father's funeral.

"I'm sorry. I can't comment on that. I can take care of it next week," he said.

McCracken's name will stay on the ballot because they have already been printed in advance of Tuesday's vote, according to the notice.

It was unclear Friday if McCracken is considering an independent campaign for the Catawba seat in the general election.

The county registrar's office had closed Friday after The Roanoke Times learned of the notice. The deadline for filing as an independent candidate is 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to the state's election website.

Hooker said she had heard rumblings about McCracken dropping out but wasn't aware it was official until receiving a call from The Roanoke Times Friday afternoon.

"I'm not surprised that a lot of strange things happen. There's a lot of weird commentary that goes on towards the end of the campaign. But I'm not surprised," she said.

Tensions between the county Board of Supervisors and School Board on how to fund several capital projects led school board members Brent Hudson, Cheryl Facciani and Tim Greenway to publicly support McCracken for supervisor through a social media post the same day the capital project’s deal was being finalized.

A back and forth between the two boards went on for months.

Finally, a deal was agreed upon to fund a new career and technical education school, while also renovating two of the county’s most outdated elementary schools. The boards agreed to an allocation of $130 million over the next two fiscal years to fund the three projects.

Previous renditions offered the same amount of funding, but how and when it was allocated differed from past proposals.

The final agreement allocates $80 million for the CTE facility, while $50 million will go to the renovations of Glen Cove Elementary and W.E. Cundiff Elementary, the county’s last remaining open classroom concept schools.

McCracken, former school board member, had said that he met with Hooker on March 28 and that a conversation about him possibly running for her seat is what led to the funding deal that was ultimately agreed upon. Hooker says that is not the case whatsoever.

She said the final deal was already in the works before the meeting with McCracken.

Despite Hooker’s words and county staff working on the deal before the meeting took place, McCracken still maintained earlier this week he believed he was the reason the deal went through.

“I am convinced as our three of the five school board members that my involvement is what helped get that done,” he said Tuesday.

Hooker said she is disappointed the two boards have not had the best relationship in the last several months.

“I want it to improve. And it's a tall task. I think there will always be some tension, because between the two elected boards, only one has taxing authority. And so I think there will always be some tension for what priorities are with our board versus with their board … And we're making great progress with the CTE Center and the two elementary schools that need to be remodeled,” she said.

McCracken, the pastor of CommUNITY Church in Salem, served on the school board from January to June 2016, before resigning due to conflict of interest concerns regarding his wife, Laurie’s promotion to assistant principal at Northside Middle School.

The school board said in July 2016 McCracken may have violated state conflict of interest laws, a misdemeanor offense, by discussing with colleagues and school system employees a possible promotion for his wife, according to previous coverage by The Roanoke Times.

The allegation came a few days after McCracken’s attorney, Mel Williams, sent the board a letter saying his client had been coerced to resign his seat in June because colleagues threatened to block his wife’s promotion by abstaining from any votes on the move if he remained on the board, previous coverage states.

McCracken ultimately did not run again for his seat in the special election held to fill his vacancy, nor did he end up suing the school system.

“While I do believe that a positive impact was made during my short tenure, and while I appreciate the support given by so many, I think it best to step aside at this point for the sake of unity,” he said in the statement in July 2016.

McCracken said this week he wishes he would have done things differently and not resigned from the school board, as he believes he did nothing wrong.

He said he was told prior to running by school officials he would not be violating any conflict of interest rules by being on the board if his wife was appointed to the position she served in until just last year.

“They said as it is right now, the policy is written that it is not a conflict of interest as long as she was in the school system before you started running,” he said.

Hooker, who taught at Glenvar High School for nearly two decades, said she and her board of supervisor colleagues all bring something different to the table, which is why they work so well together.

I have the experience of currently serving on the Board of Supervisors for almost eight years,” she said. “Our current board is a good team that has a good working relationship. I respond to citizens and listen to suggestions and concerns.

“I am a consensus builder and work to bring a common-sense approach to decisions. I have 23 years on the planning commission prior to serving on the BOS. I understand the operations of Roanoke County. My entire career was as a teacher in Roanoke County Schools. I understand the education system and current challenges,” she wrote in an email.

There is no Democrat in the Catawba race.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.