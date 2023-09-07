Roanoke County’s plans to construct a new career and technical education center and renovate two elementary schools took another step forward Thursday as the School Board voted 5-0 to move ahead with a detailed review of proposals from two area builders.

The vote followed a closed session that lasted about an hour, with board members emerging to say that they would send two possible plans into the next stage of the selection process: a proposal submitted by the Branch Group, and a competing proposal from Avis Construction. Both companies are based in Roanoke.

The county plans to replace the Burton Center for Arts and Technology and also to carry out upgrades at W.E. Cundiff and Glen Cove elementary schools.

After Thursday’s meeting, schools Superintendent Ken Nicely said that eventually the schools will choose one builder to tackle the entire package of construction and renovations. But there is no exact timeline for the detailed review that the school board OK’d, Nicely said.

The school system has posted information on the facilities plans online at www.rcps.us/Page/4795.

The board has scheduled a public hearing on Sept. 21 to gather comments on the project.

In April, county supervisors agreed to put $130 million toward the projects. Supervisors are scheduled to consider on Sept. 25 the school system’s rezoning request for a Peters Creek Road site selected for the new career center.

Replacement of heating and air conditioning systems at the two elementary schools already is under way, school system Facilities Director Todd Kageals said Thursday.

That work is not part of the larger, upcoming renovations, schools spokesman Chuck Lionberger said after the meeting.