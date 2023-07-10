An independent candidate for the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors says he believes the LGBTQ+ community is being protected by our “culture,” while the opposite is true for Christians.

Tom McCracken, a pastor at CommUNITY Church in Salem, recently posted a video to Facebook live titled “Are we all being treated the same? LGBTQI+ and Christians,” where he states Christians are being persecuted, while “our culture has gone over and above in the past couple of years” to protect the LGBTQ+ community.

Two recent rulings by the U.S. Supreme Court — with a conservative majority — sided with Christians in landmark cases when it comes to having to provide goods and services to the LGBTQ+ community.

The court has ruled a Colorado baker did not have to make cakes for a same-sex wedding due to his religious beliefs.

It has also ruled Colorado cannot enforce a state anti-discrimination law against a Christian website designer who does not want to create wedding websites for same-sex couples, because doing so would violate her First Amendment right to free speech.

Those rulings have been met with pushback by progressives who have said religious freedom does not include the ability to discriminate against people based on their sexual orientation, which is a protected class in the U.S.

These sorts of debates have reached the Roanoke Valley as well, most recently when a parent at Glen Cove Elementary School accused multiple staff members of being criminals at a Roanoke County School Board meeting in May.

“What I’m here to talk about is the child abuse, grooming, conditioning and indoctrination by sexual predators disguised as teachers and staff at Glen Cove Elementary,” parent and local realtor Damon Gettier said at the May 18 meeting.

While Gettier did not mention staff by name, he named jobs that only have one person in those roles at the school.

“It became apparent that the guidance counselor, the school psychologist, the assistant principal and the music teacher were bent on indoctrinating our children on LGBTQA and not on reading, writing and arithmetic,” Gettier said.

That all transpired after he said he became aware of rainbows in some classrooms in mid-April, while conversing with his son and another student.

Gettier’s comments were met with pushback from hundreds of parents and others at a rally held outside of the school a week later, and again in June when dozens of parents spoke out against his accusations, and the school board’s lack of response to Gettier’s words.

McCracken, a former Roanoke County School board member, said on Saturday his video had nothing to do with the Glen Cove controversy as he does not have all the facts of what happened, though he said teachers should only be teaching what they are licensed to teach.

He also stated the only flag that should be in schools is the U.S. flag.

McCracken did support Gettier and some board members in a May 27 Facebook post.

“My friend Damon Gettier stood in the gap for our children, and now he, his wife Alli Gettier, and their friends are being attacked,” the post reads. “Pray also for our conservative school board members: Brent Hudson, Tim Greenway, and Cheryl Duetsch Facciani-if we have any hope, it’s with these three!”

He said Saturday he is a proponent of anti-bullying and led a campaign against it in years past in Roanoke County.

McCracken prefaced his recent 11-minute video by stating it might be considered “a little bit controversial or offensive, but I assure you that is not where my heart is.”

“This is a difficult video for me to make. I’m very familiar with Christianity, and I’m very familiar with the LGBTQI plus queer trans community stretching more than some of you might even know.”

McCracken also said “I just ask that you hopefully see a heart from me that loves everyone. So bear with me through this. Let me just say that this video is being prompted by God.”

He told The Roanoke Times he compared the two groups in his June 27 video, because he believes the groups are similar in that they take on a “new identity and new name,” and because of the “current attention to both groups.”

“What we are seeing is the LGBTQI+ trans community believe certain things, right? Fundamentally they believe certain things. The first is they believe they have a new identity. That after they are born, there comes a point in time at which cognitively, emotionally they say I feel like I am someone or something else,” McCracken said in his video.

He said the the LGBTQ+ community believes it is born without a choice of who they are, and Christians are in the same boat.

“But Christianity is who I am … You might see some commonality. First, we believe that we have a new identity,” he said, referencing Corinthians 5:17.

He continued with “you have a new identity when you surrender to the gospel of Jesus Christ … Christians say they now identify as something different from what they were born as … So we have a new identity. And I would say we don’t have a choice. If we believe in heaven, we believe in hell. We believe there’s a God that loves us.”

He said he’s been told by students and teachers in his church that they’ve been asked to remove religious symbols from their clothing and a cross from their desk, but didn’t specify where.

“I am not at liberty to say that at this point, I will tell you that the congregation that I pastor has a very diverse demographic. We have students and teachers and former teachers from Roanoke City, Roanoke County, Salem city, Botetourt and Bedford,” he said.

Roanoke County schools spokesman Chuck Lionberger did not immediately return a request for comment on whether the removal of the symbols happened in that school system.

McCracken references transgender people being able to use the bathroom they are comfortable with in schools and other public places, people being able to display Pride flags wherever they want and how the LGBTQ+ community is being celebrated overall in society.

“And lastly, a culture saying that if you are around one of these folks, you need to adapt. You need to change. You need to change your language. You need to change your behavior. You need to change your acceptance. You need to change your worldview, so that you can protect, celebrate and encourage these folks as well,” he said.

In 2021, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of transgender students’ rights to use bathrooms that match their gender identity, a case that began in 2015 when a Virginia student sued the Gloucester County School Board after it implemented a policy that forced Grimm to use unisex restroom facilities.

And while McCracken doesn’t explicitly say he’s against how he perceives the LGBTQ+ community is being treated in the U.S., he does express frustration with how believe Christians are being treated.

“We are not protected by this current culture. In fact, we’re persecuted. We have rules in our society. We have laws for our church. We have new policies for schools that are all outlining what Christians can’t do. So we’re not protected, we’re persecuted,” he said in the video.

McCracken said the cross is considered a hate symbol, and prayer is considered exclusionary.

“In fact, we have a culture that says you can pray, you just can’t pray in the name of Jesus Christ. That’s what our culture says. They’ve taken the Bible out of school. They’ve taken prayer out of school because again, hate speech and exclusionary prayer,” he said.

Not having prayer or religious teaching in schools is not a recent policy, which McCracken acknowledged.

The Supreme Court ruled in 1962 that school-sponsored prayer in public schools violated the establishment clause of the First Amendment.

The First Amendment also outlines the separation between church and state.

And while McCracken said he ideally would want prayer and Christian teaching in schools, he believes it’s no longer a reality in this country.

“So, honestly, I think we are at a point in our society that getting to the place that we were in Andy Griffith days” where teachers would lead a classroom and prayer and where announcements would involve scripture.

“I think those days are behind us,” he said. “I honestly think at this point in our culture, anybody would be spinning their wheels in vain,” he said Saturday.

McCracken, who was waging an intraparty Republican challenge to Roanoke County’s Catawba District Supervisor Martha Hooker, dropped out of the primary race days before the June 20 primary.

He is now running against Hooker as an independent in November’s general election for a number of reasons, he said.

“Even before I decided to run for the primary, that was a consideration to not be a part of the primary to run as an independent in the general,” McCracken said. “And then after I decided to run in the primary, it was still like a probationary period, if you will. And I decided to withdraw because my family and friends were being attacked relationally, politically and for a lot of different reasons. I decided to run as an independent to best represent the entire demographic of the Catawba district.”

McCracken said he was not ready to discuss the attacks against his family but would at a later date.

Hooker said she has not seen McCracken’s video and therefore had no comment.