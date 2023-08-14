Parents and educators implored the Roanoke Planning Commission Monday to recommend approval of a plan that would place a redesigned Preston Park Elementary school further from the road – and the commission listened.

After a three-hour long discussion, the six present commission members voted in favor of the city schools’ design, a project with a current budget of $33.8 million. City council is scheduled to consider the commission’s recommendation at an Aug. 21 meeting.

The existing building is overcrowded and the district has proposed a design for a new building located further from the road.

City staff recommended against approval Monday, largely based on the importance of walkability in the city’s Comprehensive Plan. Meanwhile, school staff members and parents stressed safety, particularly in the event of a school shooting.

“We’re trying to create time,” the district’s Coordinator of Youth Development and Intervention Josh Johnson said.

That time would be for staff to react if a suspicious person begins approaching the building. School officials said the proposed location allows a clear line of sight.

“I can tell you from my days a principal, it’s important to be able to see who is coming in front of you,” city schools Superintendent Verletta White said.

Violence isn’t the only safety concern. School officials cited concerns about Preston Avenue traffic being dangerous for students and families.

Several Preston Park educators talked about emotionally impacted students who try to run away, with school staff sometimes catching up to them just before they reach Preston Avenue. The building entrance is currently roughly 100 feet from the road. The district’s proposed design would move it much further away, giving staff more time to snag students before they run into traffic.

Michael Mauceri with RRMM Architects and civil engineer Matt Tomlinson indicated Monday that, given the site’s natural terrain, the proposed location minimizes earthwork and saves cost while keeping the existing building open during construction of the new one.

On the other hand, city Land Use and Urban Design Planner Katharine Gray said keeping the school close to the road would give it a greater presence in the community, allowing it to benefit from “natural surveillance” thanks to the presence of community members.

Gray also referred to the district’s design as “vehicle-centric.”

The city’s focus on walkability partly stems from the fact that Preston Park is located in a neighborhood center area. In the city’s Comprehensive Plan, walkability is particularly important in those neighborhood centers.

In a Monday morning email Communications and Community Engagement Specialist Tracy Lauder wrote that, according to Assistant to the City Manager Wayne Leftwich, Forest Park Academy, Virginia Heights and Garden City elementary schools are also located in neighborhood centers.

Forest Park Academy is situated next to Melrose Avenue, another busy Roanoke road. A fence along the Melrose Avenue sidewalk separates the school grounds from the road and the city’s online real estate GIS tool shows that the building is roughly 130 feet from the road.

The city has already invested in the Preston Park neighborhood to make it more walkable, with the Safe Routes to School program and various streetscape improvements. Educators Monday said very few students walk to Preston Park currently, but Gray previously indicated that a different school design could change that.

“I believe over half of the elementary school students in this school actually would be classified as obese. One of the things we’re trying to encourage in our community is that people be able to build in lifestyle choices. Being able to walk to school, to bike to school – there are studies that show that this helps to counteract some of the health issues that currently exist in this elementary school,” Gray said recently.

City officials declined to answer The Roanoke Times’ questions after the meeting.

Every member of the city School Board signed a letter asking the commission to approve the district’s design.

“We don’t come to you lightly asking for an exception. ... Our Comprehensive Plan is a guiding document. Who you’ve heard form today spend their lives centering children. I can guarantee that the people who wrote the Comprehensive Plan – with all of its brilliance, and it’s a fantastic plan – they were not centering a four-year old who faces what you heard today. ... I beg you to think about which stakeholder matters most here,” school board Chairwoman Eli Jamison said.

Also on Monday, the commission voted 6-0 to recommend approval of a proposal from Justin and Keri vanBlaricom to turn the old Fishburn Park caretaker’s cottage into a coffee shop.

It would be called “Fishburn Perk,” and it’s the couple’s second time seeking and receiving approval from the commission with the support of city staff. The couple went though a process to get city council approval months ago, only to see the council vote the plan down in the end. The vanBlaricom’s, after consideration, decided to re-offer a plan after discussions with the city continued.

Like the Preston Park Elementary School design, the vanBlaricoms’ application is scheduled to be considered by city council on Aug. 21.