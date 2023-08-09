By the start of September, the city of Roanoke hopes to offer the police chief position to one of six unnamed candidates.

The city’s previous police chief, Sam Roman, left the position at the beginning of July to take a job as one of Roanoke’s two assistant city managers. In the meantime, Deputy Chief Jerry Stokes is serving as interim.

As police chief, Roman’s salary was $148,594.69, city Communications & Community Engagement Specialist Carol said Wednesday. In March, the city said the starting salary for the assistant city manager position was $153,479.

The city is paying GovHR $24,705 to assist with the search for a new police chief.

“As of August 3, more than 20 candidates from nine states had applied for the position. City Manager, Bob Cowell has moved six of these candidates forward in the process,” according to a Wednesday press release about the city’s process.

When asked if any of the six candidates left have law enforcement experience in the Roanoke Valley, Corbin said there are no internal candidates.

By filling out a survey, community members can share what they would like to see in the new police chief. The survey closes Aug. 21. Community members can fill it out online at https://roanoke-va.civilspace.io/en/projects/roanoke-chief-of-police, by calling 540-853-1007 or by submitting their survey answers via email to communityengagement@roanokeva.gov or mailing a physical copy to 215 Church Ave SW, Suite 357 Roanoke, VA 24011.

The Wednesday release said Cowell will also convene two panels to interview the applicants.

“One panel consists of those within or closely aligned with City Administration, while a second panel consists of community members and representatives of various organizations that often interact with Roanoke City Police,” according to the release.

The Roanoke Police Officers Association will also meet with the applicants.

The three groups are tentatively scheduled to meet with applicants Aug. 22 and 23 and will provide briefs assessing the strengths and weaknesses of each applicant.

“City Manager Cowell will select one or more finalists who will participate in a community open house where any member of the community may meet the candidate(s) and share their thoughts and opinions with City Manager Cowell prior to an offer of employment being made,” the release said.

The city expects to hold the open house the week of Aug. 28 and extend an offer of employment no later than Sept. 1.