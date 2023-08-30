Roughly 40 people gathered in Berglund Hall at the Berglund Center Wednesday evening to meet Scott Booth, the finalist in Roanoke’s search for a new police chief.

The event was the community’s opportunity to meet Booth and interview him. For over an hour, various community members approached Booth and had quiet, personal conversations with him.

Reducing the city’s gun violence is also clearly a priority.

Booth is currently the chief of police in Danville.

Danville has seen a 50% reduction in all reported violent crime since 2018, when the city implemented the office of juvenile justice and delinquency prevention’s comprehensive gang model.

Booth said part of him is looking for a new challenge, and he’s drawn to Roanoke.

“Most of all I’m drawn to the very comprehensive model that’s already in place in this community when it comes to problem solving. The level of sophistication here when you look at the Gun Violence Prevention Commission, how you look at the unhoused, addiction – it’s already community-based and I feel that somebody with my level of drive would fit nicely in that collaborative model,” Booth said.

Cowell said Booth’s role in Danville’s success is a big factor in the city’s interest in him.

“Universally across the country everyone is trying to reduce gun violence in the same using the same approaches, however it’s about executing on those approaches,” Cowell said.

That said, Cowell borrowed a phrase from Deputy Chief Jerry Stokes – who has been leading the department while the city searches for a new police chief – and stressed that gun violence is not an on/off switch.

Change didn’t happen immediately in Danville and it won’t in Roanoke, either, those involved know – but Cowell and others firmly believe Booth is the right person for the job.

Booth indicated a love for law enforcement positions that serve a specific community. He said he is a “true believer” in “real community policing,” which he defined as the reduction of crime through community engagement. At its core, he said, it’s about building trust between community members and law enforcement.

It’s not all about gun violence, though – Cowell said the city also needs someone who can lead the entire police department well.

“The council is very interested – as am I – in making sure that the leader we bring isn’t just a one trick pony,” Cowell said.

The city started with an applicant pool of over 20 people from numerous states. A national search firm helped the city whittle that group down to six and then interviews with Cowell and a select group of non-elected community leaders yielded Booth as the lone finalist.

The hire still has to be finalized – Booth could still decline the city’s offer of employment or the offer could fall apart. Cowell reiterated that he believes the city has found the right person.

“But it’s too important and we’re not going to rush into anything if we’re unsuccessful,” Cowell said.

The city should know one way or the other within the next two weeks, he said.

Photos: Scott Booth meets community as Roanoke police chief finalist