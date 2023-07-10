Roanoke City Public Schools wants to build a new Preston Park Elementary School at the back of the school’s current property, while the city would prefer the new building to be closer to the road.

The discrepancy comes down to a difference in design principles.

City officials said Monday the district’s proposal conflicts with several elements of the city’s Comprehensive Plan — its main land use document. Others indicated the proposed campus layout may be unpopular because it is more “vehicle-centric” than pedestrian friendly.

The Comprehensive Plan and city planning efforts place an emphasis on walkability.

PedalSafe Roanoke board Chairman Ken McLeod spoke at the Monday afternoon planning commission public hearing about the schools’ proposal. He asked the schools to consider a campus layout with more walking and biking paths surrounding the school.

Internationally, modern city and urban planning principles emphasize walkability — the idea that, no matter where someone lives, they can walk, bike or take a bus to work, school, a park or a grocery store. Walkable communities are generally healthier and happier, according to studies.

Building a new Preston Park Elementary at the back of the existing school’s property would create a long walk up to the building, discouraging pedestrian traffic, according to the argument against that site.

But that’s the way schools are being built these days, said Jeff Shawver, the school system’s senior director of physical plants. More schools are being located farther away from the road for the sake of safety.

The schools believe that a more accessible, pedestrian friendly campus would introduce more security risks, while the Preston Park Elementary layout proposed by the schools would give school resource officer and administrative staff offices a view of almost the entire campus.

City Land Use and Urban Design Planner Katharine Gray said city staff interpret things differently. More people will spend time in the area around the school if it is made more walkable, and the school could then get the benefit of “natural surveillance” from the presence of community members.

A long approach to a building doesn’t necessarily guarantee safety, Gray said.

Meanwhile, Jessica Blandy, Roanoke City Central Council PTA president and an RCPS parent and teacher, indicated walking to school is not popular anyway, partly due to safety concerns.

Jason Alls, a Preston Park Elementary parent who also spoke Monday, said the campus’ current layout is “annoying.”

“I’m sure all of you have driven through there before and seen how crowded it gets, how long the lines are. It’s about time for a change,” Alls said.

Right now, Preston Park doesn’t have a dedicated bus loop. School buses must share the way with cars picking up and dropping off students. The schools’ proposed layout would introduce a bus loop and a completely separate line for cars.

A pedestrian-friendly design would keep the school close to the road — perhaps even closer than it already is. Rebuilding near the road would require shutting down parts or all of the school during construction, meaning students would be bused to other city schools. That would disrupt Preston Park’s school culture, Blandy said.

On the other hand, Gray said the city has spent several years making accessibility, ramp and sidewalk improvements to Preston and Melrose Avenue and other roads near the school to make it easier for people to walk around the neighborhood.

The goal, she said, is to encourage children — who have become less active over the years — to walk and bike.

The city’s greenways weren’t popular before they were built, Gray said, but after they were completed people began flocking to them.

The schools’ proposal for Preston Park would allow the city to continue operating the existing school while building the new one.

At the very least, everyone agrees that Preston Park Elementary needs a new building.

The current school building was completed in the 1950s. More than 70 years later, it’s filled to the brim with students from the growing nearby neighborhoods.

Aside from its regular classrooms, Preston Park Elementary operates one modular classroom unit and has constructed four more classrooms in the gymnasium.

The planning commission did not vote on the schools’ proposal Monday, instead opting to continue the public hearing until its August meeting, to give the schools and city more time to hash out a compromise.

RCPS Chief Academic Officer Archie Freeman said waiting until August won’t change the timeline for the new elementary school.