Speakers at a Monday evening protest in front of the Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building urged city council to reconsider its decision to expand Roanoke’s existing youth curfew.

About two dozen people gathered for the protest, organized by the Roanoke Young Democrats. The protest was a response to council’s 6-1 June 5 vote to approve an expansion of the curfew.

The existing ordinance prohibits juveniles under age 17 from being outside without appropriate adult supervision between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and between midnight and 5 a.m. during the rest of the week.

The changes approved June 5 by the council adjust the general age threshold to anyone between 14 and 16 years of age and place additional restrictions on persons 13 or younger.

The additional restrictions prohibit persons 13 or younger from being out between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and between midnight and 5 a.m. Friday or Saturday. For those 13 or younger during those hours, the ordinance says it is unlawful to “loiter, idle, wander, stroll or play in or upon any public street, highway, alley, sidewalk, park, playground, other public place or upon any vacant lot or other place...”

Several of the people who spoke at the protest Monday also participated in March public hearings to discuss the youth curfew. The people at those hearings overwhelmingly opposed the youth curfew and on Monday, they voiced frustration at council’s decision to expand the curfew anyway.

“When they ask for the public’s opinion and don’t listen to it, that’s concerning,” said Sullivan Manley, 15, a co-president of the Young Democrats.

The other reason for the protest, Manley said, was how council passed the curfew.

“They did it in a stealth vote when no one knew it was going to happen. That’s another why we’re out here — because we want integrity in the city council. We don’t want them to hold random votes on things people don’t like when people can’t speak about it or learn about it,” Manley said.

The council added the vote to its 2 p.m. June 5 meeting agenda roughly an hour before the meeting ended. A copy of the revised curfew was not shared with the public until after the vote took place.

The objections don’t end there, though.

“We did our homework. Studies show that curfews don’t work where it’s been tried. Best case scenario, it increases the juvenile incarceration rates, increases the negative ... police and juvenile interactions,” Roanoke Young Democrats Co-President Dominic Harden, 23, said.

Phazhon Nash, also involved with the Roanoke Young Democrats, criticized council for pursuing the youth curfew anyway. He said city officials often advocate for evidence-based solutions, but the curfew is not supported by evidence.

Manley said young people from Salem and Roanoke County come to the city to hang out after sporting events and other activities, but the curfew will keep them — and the money they spend in town — away.

“I also think it stretches the police too thin,” Manley said.

Longtime Roanoke NAACP President Brenda Hale indicated the curfew may even discourage young people from seeking out existing safe spaces outside their homes.

“The basketball court on Melrose Avenue,” Hale said. “Those guys and those girls stay out there and play until 12 o’clock at night. Why? Because their parents are ... working, they don’t have a job and that is something they like to do. Why should we want to take that away from them?”

Manley and Harden said the curfew also doesn’t intersect with the times of day or people associated with most of the city’s gun violence incidents.

“These acts of violence are happening in the middle of the day ... specifically when kids get out of school. There needs to be something happening during that time,” Harden said.

Nash said the city could have used the last five months to organize other solutions, but instead wasted time on the youth curfew discussion.

Harden said the curfew has plenty of exceptions to allow youth to be out late, but the challenge with that is “how do you prove that?”

Harden added that it’s difficult to determine someone’s age based on looks alone and, he argued, as a result the curfew will affect young adults who are older than 16.

“Any action by the police to stop or detain a person, juvenile or otherwise, requires reasonable suspicion of a crime. In this case an officer would have to articulate that the person they stopped for a violation of the curfew is under the age of 17 if there was no other suspected criminal behavior that justified the stop or detention,” Roanoke Police Department Deputy Chief JP Stokes said in a statement emailed to The Roanoke Times Wednesday by Carol Corbin.

The curfew expansion is set to expire at the end of August.