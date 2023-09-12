The Salem City Council cleared the way Monday for a new drive-thru restaurant, a commercial building and a warehouse for a collection of classic cars.

All three projects received final approval for the rezonings they needed.

First up was a request from Helm Building Enterprises, which asked to change the zoning of 0.8 acres at 105 St. John Road from Highway Business District to Heavy Manufacturing. The applicant plans to construct a building to lease for commercial use. Since the lot is in the flood plain, the building pad will elevated above the 100-year flood plain, according to documentation accompanying the application.

The council unanimously approved a second reading of the rezoning, with Mayor Renee Turk and Vice Mayor James Wallace voting via computer links since they were out of town.

Also approved 5-0 was the rezoning of a lot at 1139 Highland Road and parts of 1127 and 1133 Highland Road.

Neal Wall asked for a shift from Residential Single-Family to Highway Business District to allow development of a fast-food restaurant. The future eatery was not named in the application materials shared with the public. Existing residential use on portions of 1127 and 1133 Highland Road is to remain.

A third rezoning was Doyle Properties’ application to move about 0.6 acres at 2005 E. Main St. from Residential Single-Family to Highway Business District.

Cecil Doyle of Roanoke submitted plans to build a 3,400-square-foot building to house a collection of classic cars and for eventual commercial use. At council’s Aug. 28 meeting, Doyle said that he had been storing his collection, usually 15 to 20 cars, in Floyd but decided it was too far from Roanoke — and that the gravel road that his prior storage building was on was not suitable for the vehicles.

The council’s first reading of the rezoning passed last month over the opposition of Councilmen James Wallace and Randy Foley, who objected to the new structure’s planned metal composition. Wallace said corrugated steel did not fit with the city’s plans to enhance the Main Street corridor. Foley said that he was not against all metal buildings, but did not think council wanted Main Street lined with them.

It would be hard to justify turning down future metal buildings on Main Street if this one was approved, Foley said last month.

At the Aug. 28 meeting, Wallace asked if Doyle would add a proffer to his application that his building would not be made from metal. But City Attorney Jim Guynn said the council could not ask for proffers.

The councilmen’s opposition prompted a forceful response last month from Ted Dyer of Helm Building, who said that last year, his company supplied about 2 million square feet of metal buildings to buyers in Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia. Dyer noted that the Salem council recently approved other rezonings that involved metal buildings located close to residential areas and said that owners should have the right to choose what material to build with.

And some homeowners are turning to metal for residential structures as an industrial look becomes fashionable, Dyer said.

None of this discussion resurfaced Monday as Doyle’s rezoning request came up for its second and final reading. Instead, the council quickly voted and this time the result was 4-1, with Foley joining the ayes and Wallace maintaining his opposition.