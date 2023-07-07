Salem City Manager Jay Taliaferro will retire Nov. 1 after working for the city in various roles for more than 32 years.

Before being appointed as city manager in December 2019, Taliaferro served first as a staff engineer in 1991, before being named city engineer in 1998 and ultimately assistant city manager in 2000.

As a city manager, he will most likely be remembered for how he navigated the city through the COVID-19 pandemic, which started less than six months after he was awarded the job by city council.

“The pandemic, much like the great recession, presented challenges for all of us, but it also created opportunities,” Taliaferro said in a city release announcing his retirement. “We were able to work with our school division, some outstanding local contractors and a number of individuals with incredible vision to get a great deal accomplished in less-than-ideal times.”

The renovation of Salem High School’s main building and its athletic field house, the major upgrades at the Moyer Sports Complex and the downtown corridor improvements equated to nearly $65 million in projects during his tenure leading the city.

The Salem native grew up in a house focused on city government as his father, Jim, was Salem’s mayor from 1974 to 1996.

After graduating from Salem High School in 1984, he earned his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Clemson University and his master’s in public administration from Virginia Tech.

He has served outside the city with a variety of regional organizations over the years ranging from Virginia’s Blue Ridge to the Western Virginia Regional Jail, according to the release.

“The regional cooperation is one of the things that has really changed for the better in the past three decades,” he said. “From tourism to economic development we have proven that there is strength in numbers and great value in working together.”

Additionally, the repurposing of the old General Electric Manufacturing Plant and Valleydale Meat Packing facility property were established during Taliaferro’s tenure.

STS Group, part of a global corporation that makes acoustic and thermal components for vehicles, filed plans to occupy and expand part of the space earlier this year, and the old Valleydale building was demolished to make room for 300 upscale apartments, which was announced in October 2022.

Councilman and former Mayor Randy Foley lauded Taliaferro’s time working for the city.

“I have had the pleasure of working on a variety of projects and initiatives with Jay since I was elected to Council in 2006, but I have known Jay much longer and he has always had Salem’s best interest at heart,” Foley said in the release. “He and his family have made a lasting impact on the City of Salem, and I wish Jay nothing but the best as he enters this next phase of life.”

The release did not specify when the council will begin its search for a new city manager.