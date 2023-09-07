Scott Booth will be Roanoke's next police chief, effective Oct. 31, the city announced Thursday

Booth, the police chief in Danville, was the finalist for the job after a national search and met with the Roanoke community last week.

The city paid GovHR $24,705 to assist with the search for a new police chief.

Accomplishments during Booth’s tenure in Danville include transitioning from the highest per capita violent crime rate in 2017 to a 35-year low in all crime in 2020, according to a Roanoke Police Department news release.

“I believe that what works is community policing and creating an environment that is reflective of the city of Roanoke,” Booth said in the release.“ Focused policing, specifically on violent offenders, and accountability at all levels of the organization is what is needed to reduce crime and build trust.”

Roanoke City Manager Bob Cowell said in the release that the residents and business owners in Roanoke made it clear that the city needed a police chief with a proven record of community engagement, strong leadership, and crime reduction.

With more than 27 years of law enforcement experience, Booth was also chief of police for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority; a police major, captain, lieutenant, sergeant, a Richmond city officer and a sergeant in the U.S. Army, according to the city release.

Booth holds a bachelor’s degree in human resources management and leadership studies from the University of Richmond, a master’s degree in criminal justice from Virginia Commonwealth University, and a doctorate in criminal justice from Pennsylvania Western University, according to the release.

He earned the Frederic Milton Thrasher Award for Leadership in Law Enforcement from the National Center for Gang Crime Research; the Innovation in Government Award from the Virginia Commonwealth University Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs; and the Excellence in Policing Award from the Radford University Center for Police, Practice, Policy, and Research, according to the release.

Booth met with some members of the Roanoke community during a meeting at the Berglund Center last week, where city leaders were open that they believed he was the person for the job.

Booth's starting salary with the city is $200,000, Communications & Community Engagement Specialist Tracy Lauder wrote in a Thursday morning email to The Roanoke Times.

Sam Roman, the previous police chief, was making $148,594. He left the chief position over the summer for an assistant city manager position with a starting salary of $153,479.