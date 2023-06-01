UPDATE, 10:30 p.m. Thursday: The Senate has voted not to accept Sen. Tim Kaine's amendment.

As Congress debated a bill that would avert a disastrous U.S. default, a Virginia senator on Thursday attempted to remove a provision that could bail the Mountain Valley Pipeline out of its legal travails.

Democrat Tim Kaine submitted an amendment to the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023, a bipartisan deal struck between House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden that would suspend the debt ceiling and limit government spending.

Kaine did not learn until late Sunday that a provision in the bill would expedite construction of the long-delayed Mountain Valley Pipelin by mandating approval of government permits and largely insulating the natural gas project from review by the courts.

“I think it’s frankly an outrageous giveaway that is unjustified and nearly unprecedented in what Congress can do,” Kaine said in a conference call with reporters Thursday morning. At that point, the senator said he was trying to get a vote on his amendment that would remove the Mountain Valley language from the bill, but had not heard if that would happen.

The Senate’s deliberations continued into the evening; a final vote had not been taken by deadline.

Kaine said he has expressed no position for or against the controversial pipeline, explaining that should not be the role of Congress.

“I don’t think we should be putting our thumbs on the scale on permitting,” he said. “That should be for regulatory agencies and judicial review. Congress shouldn’t be making those decisions.

“If you put pipeline permitting in the hands of Congress, then people will try to buy Congress off.”

Since the pipeline was first proposed nearly a decade ago, opponents have said that running a 303-mile buried pipe along steep slopes and through clear-running mountain streams was asking for environmental trouble.

Those predictions were borne out when construction began in 2018. Mountain Valley has been cited more than 400 times with violating state regulations meant to control erosion and sedimentation from its worksites.

More than a dozen times, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond has set aside permits issued to the pipeline after environmental groups filed legal challenges. After new approvals were granted, more lawsuits led to more reversals.

A provision in the debt ceiling bill, pushed by pipeline supporter Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., states that permits should be issued within 21 days and removes the Fourth Circuit’s jurisdiction to hear any legal challenge.

Kaine said he cannot support a move that “takes one project in the United States and exempts it from permitting and judicial review and gives it a green light.”

Earlier on Thursday, about 40 pipeline opponents gathered outside the downtown Roanoke office of Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va. Originally, the gathering was intended to pressure Warner into supporting Kaine’s amendment.

But shortly before the protest began, word came that Warner was backing his colleague’s efforts.

The event continued, with several speakers repeating many of the criticisms they have been making since the project was first proposed.

“You all are a bunch of rabble-rousers,” state Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, good-naturedly told a crowd that included Theresa “Red” Terry, who spent more than a month camped out in a tree stand on her Bent Mountain land in an effort to block tree cutters in 2018.

“Who knows what is written in the final chapter of this. We have yet to see,” Rasoul said. “But we’re not going to give up without a fight.”