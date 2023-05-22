CHRISTIANSBURG — Montgomery County Supervisor Todd King wants a committee created to address concerns and to clarify confusion that come up within fire and rescue agencies.

Several other supervisors, however, voiced their own confusion Monday over what issues he was referring to and raised questions about whether the measure he’s pushing for would be redundant due to the existence of the county Fire and Rescue Commission.

While he didn’t divulge many details, King told the other supervisors that there has been some friction between the paid and volunteer members of the first responder agencies. He said a great deal of hearsay and miscommunication has recently occurred among the agencies, particularly on social media, and that a committee would be effective in putting those kinds of problems to rest.

“I would like for this board … to have a committee drawn up and consist of two board members, two staff from the paid side and one member from each department [volunteers] in the county. For an advisory board,” King said during the Monday night meeting. “That way, the paid side and volunteer side will know what’s going on.”

The committee would help put an end to rumors by providing answers to questions from fire and rescue personnel, King said.

Some supervisors said they remained unclear about what exact problems King was referring.

“I still don’t know what it is. I don’t know what we’re talking about,” said Supervisor April DeMotts. “I feel a little in the dark in the discussion of how to solve it when I’m not sure what it is. I don’t even know what kind of rumors there are.”

Supervisor Mary Biggs said she has only heard positive things from the agencies.

But King insisted the new measure is needed to get paid and volunteers to work together and suggested reaching out to some of the personnel to hear from them.

The discussion among supervisors comes amid changes occurring within the county’s Fire-EMS Department.

The county’s volunteer paramedic and emergency medical technicians have dwindled over the years, prompting the locality’s officials to add paid personnel to help address the shortage and continuing responding to needs.

The county currently employs a total of 28 paid EMTs and paramedics, with three of those being full-time workers, county officials said Monday night. The budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1 calls for 12 more paid full-time EMT and paramedic personnel, with four being supervisory roles.

The county’s various fire agencies are still fulfilled entirely by volunteers. The EMTs and paramedics — including the paid personnel — fall under the rescue agencies.

The discussion also comes amid the recent closure of the Shawsville Volunteer Rescue Squad. The squad’s response to calls had been in decline in the months prior to its closure.

The squad responded to 21 of 85 calls last July, or 25% for that month, according to figures the county previously provided. By December, that response rate fell to 1%.

County officials have clarified that they’ve enacted measures to ensure all calls in the Shawsville area receive a response.

When some supervisors suggested that the existing fire and rescue commission would seem to fulfill the role of the committee for which King is pushing, he said the commission doesn’t really handle those concerns. He said the fire and rescue commission, among other things, has no control over paid emergency medical services personnel.

But Supervisor Steve Fijalkowski, who serves on the commission, said he believes the county already has a system setup to address the issues raised by his King. Fijalkowski also questioned the effectiveness of a committee in dealing with those kinds of problems.

“If you’re looking for one answer to an issue, isn’t it easier [for it] to come from one person, than a committee?” He said. “To me, it would be more efficient that way.”

County Administrator Craig Meadows then offered his thoughts.

“I would say if there’s any concern on how that side of the house is working, [county Fire and EMS Director] Michael Geary has been very cognizant to make sure that group works well with the volunteer base,” Meadows said, adding that issues that remain unaddressed by Fire-EMS can then be brought up to the administration. “Because the county administration, through EMS, is responsible for the management of that group.”

King later said the paid personnel have been doing what they should be doing, but he added that he has a concern about the conflict between the paid and volunteer staff. He said he’d like to see representatives from the fire and rescue agencies come before the board at the next meeting to speak more on the issues.

King declined further comment to The Roanoke Times after Monday’s board meeting.