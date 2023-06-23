ROCKY MOUNT — Franklin County could soon see a major increase in available housing following a board of supervisors decision Tuesday to ask its staff to move forward with development proposals for 84 acres of property near Ferrum College.

The county-owned Ferrum property consists of an 82.67 acre property as well as a 1.5 acre adjacent lot with frontage on Franklin Street. Franklin County purchased the land in 1996 with the intention of it eventually becoming a industrial park. Since that time, the property has gone untouched.

Discussions have been ongoing since 2019 on what to do with the county property. Last year, the county used grant funds from Housing Virginia to create a master plan for the property. Vlad Gavrilovic, a representative from Charlottesville based engineering consultant firm EPR P.C., presented the findings on Tuesday.

Three property concept alternatives for the properties were presented by Gavrilovic, each providing a mixture of home density as well as room for green space and walking trails. The low density alternative envisioned between 141 to 169 dwelling units that included town homes as well as small, medium and large single family lots. A higher density alternative envisioned between 390 to 453 dwelling units including multifamily homes, town homes and some small single family lots.

In the concepts proposed by Gavrilovic, he said the 1.5 acre adjacent lot could be used for civic or commercial space.

“The mixture of housing types is aimed to provide workforce housing aid but also senior housing which we hear a lot of need for,” Gavrilovic said.

Assistant County Administrator Steve Sandy said using the recently created plans, the county can send out requests to area developers to bid on a portion of the development or the entire 84 acres. He mentioned that some local developers have already shown an interest in the property, though they may interested in some assistance from the county whether it is on the sale price, utilities or access to grant opportunities or loan programs through the county.

Even if the county is able to get positive responses from developers, Sandy said this project will take years to develop. “This is not a one to two year build out,” he said. “This is a longer term build out. Probably 10, 15 or 20 years depending on the density.”

Blue Ridge District Supervisor Tim Tatum commended Sandy and county staff for their efforts on the project. He said the property has been sitting idle and unused by the county for too long.

“We need to get this property to where it best benefits the community,” Tatum said. “I’m not saying all of it needs to be developed in housing. I think a big portion of it would make a very nice trail system that could tie into the college’s trail system.”

Sandy said design guidelines for developers will require them to incorporate features such as trails into the plans. Supervisors will be able to decide which proposals work best for the property.

Supervisors voted unanimously in favor of allowing county staff to begin the process of soliciting requests for development proposals for the Ferrum property.