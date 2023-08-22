BLACKSBURG — The Town Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a one-year renewal of its agreement with the Blacksburg Museum and Cultural Foundation, the organization that runs the historic Alexander Black House and St. Luke and Odd Fellows Hall properties.

Blacksburg town officials have said they wrote up the agreement in a way that will allow them to formally continue their long-existing commitments to the foundation while at the same time giving the two parties the time to consult and have discussions about other changes that could be made to the agreement.

“I think it’s wise to continue to be in dialogue with the museum foundation,” said Blacksburg Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith at the end of Tuesday’s meeting.

Much of the conditions in the new document are similar to the existing agreement, which had a five-year duration and is slated to officially expire on Thursday.

For example, the current agreement called on the town to provide the foundation $112,285 in operations funding for the 2019 fiscal year and the following years covered by the document.

The renewal of the agreement comes as the town has been on the receiving end of some criticism over the upkeep and care of Odd Fellows.

Odd Fellows, located on Gilbert Street, is the only remaining structure from New Town, northern Blacksburg’s historic Black community. Speakers who have recently addressed council about the structure have voiced fears that a failure to preserve property would lead to further elimination of local African-American history.

The criticism and expressed concerns came after the completion of a report earlier this year that listed a number of issues with Odd Fellows and the Alexander Black House and proposed recommendations for collections, maintenance and improvements.

Some of the concerns continue to be expressed.

Christine King, chairwoman of the St. Luke and Odd Fellows Committee, told council Tuesday that whoever is appointed the Blacksburg Museum and Cultural Foundation’s new executive director should be unbiased, “culturally and professionally” competent and someone who will follow American museum standards.

King said she’s had some trouble setting up discussions with some of the foundation’s leadership to discuss the future of Odd Fellows, something that will need to be done if they want to see the property progress.

King said there are also a number of grants and outside funds that need to be pursued and that would benefit Odd Fellows.

King, however, voiced praise for recent comments expressed by some council members. She said she was glad to hear about concerns over the care of the collections at Odd Fellows, financial transparency and a call to try to align the operating agreement and the deed on the property.

“I see great things for St. Luke and Odd Fellows Hall,” she said.