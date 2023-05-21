Pollsters for Roanoke College last week into next are calling on Virginians to gauge public opinion.

But it would take a lot longer than 10 days to hear from everybody in a state of more than 8 million people. For a mathematician like David Taylor, director of the Institute for Policy and Opinion Research at Roanoke College, the workaround is randomness.

“If you really want to know what everybody thinks, you’d have to ask everybody,” Taylor said. “The reason to do polling is… you don’t have the time or money or resources to be able to talk to every single person in Virginia.”

It’s useful for Virginians, their leaders and governments to have a sense of the greater public’s political opinions, economic sentiments and thoughts about other important topics, he said. That’s why Roanoke College started running polls the 1980s, as a public service effort.

“You don’t need to talk to everybody to get a really decent sense of how that population thinks,” Taylor said. “It’s not really about how large a population is… It’s about how you pick the people you talk to, how random and how representative that is.”

The ideal dataset for pollsters is a random sample of about 600 to 800 respondents, he said. That industry standard gives the results a margin of error between 3% to 4%, providing a fairly reliable gauge of public opinion.

“The representativeness is harder to get,” Taylor said. “Older people tend to take surveys and answer the phone more often than younger people.”

In February, May, August and November, pollsters for Roanoke College – students and community members alike, all working remotely, assisted by dialing software – call up random phone numbers to ask Virginians young, old and middle-aged the latest series of poll questions.

“We went remote very quickly in spring of 2020,” Taylor said. “We tried to come back, but nobody wanted to come back because they enjoyed the ability to work remote, and it’s good software. Our supervisors can listen in on any of the calls that are going on.”

It usually takes between 20,000 and 30,000 calls to reach upwards of 600 poll respondents, Taylor said. About a third of those respondents are expected to participate online, as a method of encouraging youth turnout.

“Questions should be standardized and normed as much as possible. We didn’t invent new questions,” Taylor said. “It’s better to go ahead and use some tried, tested and true things, because I can look at national results versus Virginia’s... You can draw some conclusions from that.”

Those questions could be about anything, but the focus usually revolves around politics and economics. Some of the questions in this month’s poll ask about political anxiety, as well as trust in public officials and entities, he said.

“We’ve got questions live now that are, you know, who would be your top choice for the Republican presidential primary, and who would be your second choice?” Taylor said. “And if it were Donald Trump versus Joe Biden, who would you vote for? Early feelings.”

Those answers offer valuable insight for a political scientist like Bryan Parsons, a Roanoke College professor who is new to the team as senior analyst at the Institute for Policy and Opinion Research.

“We try to find a balance between having a set of questions that provide us a trend in public attitudes,” Parsons said. “We’re also trying to capture sentiment about big political events in a given period of time.”

Senior analyst on the economic side of the polling is professor Alice Kassens. Her focuses with the poll data include consumer sentiment and inflation expectations, which can forecast future conditions, she said.

“Consumer spending makes up 70% of total spending in the economy,” Kassens said. “When people start cutting back on spending now because they’re worried, it can forecast recession.”

When Kassens served on previous governors’ economic advisory boards, policymakers compared nationwide polls to Virginians’ responses and set state budgets accordingly, she said. But anybody can make use of the data, Parsons added.

“Whether it’s policymakers or the public, they benefit from knowing what Virginians think,” Parsons said. “Whatever the issue is, that drives what happens here. We do see it as a public service.”

Results from this quarter’s Roanoke College poll should be available later in May.