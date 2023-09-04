During a busy Montgomery County election year, upcoming forums can help voters sort out candidates thanks to the League of Women Voters of Montgomery County and the Montgomery County-Radford City-Floyd County.

This year all members of the General Assembly are up for election as well as members of the Montgomery County School Board and Board of Supervisors, the Blacksburg and Christiansburg town councils and the county’s constitutional officers.

There are more than two dozen candidates running for office this year and there are 12 competitive races that impact Montgomery County.

Beginning Thursday, Sept. 7, a series of six candidate forums on Thursday evenings will allow voters to meet the candidates and ask them questions about their stand on state and local issues.

Forums include:

School board: Sept. 7, 7 p.m., County Government Center, Christiansburg.

Board of supervisors: Sept. 14, 7 p.m., County Government Center, Christiansburg.

Clerk of court, treasurer, commissioner of revenue: Sept. 21, 7 p.m., County Government Center, Christiansburg.

Commonwealth’s attorney, sheriff: Sept. 28, 7 p.m., County Government Center, Christiansburg.

Blacksburg Town Council: Oct. 5, 7 p.m., Blacksburg Council Chamber.

Christiansburg Town Council: Oct. 12, 7 p.m., Christiansburg Council Chamber.

According to a news release from the sponsoring organizations:

“This year’s election results will have a major impact on our communities. Important statewide and local issues such as voting rights, school funding, climate change and women’s reproductive rights will be decided by newly elected legislators and local government leaders.”

The NAACP MRF and LWV-MC are nonpartisan organizations whose missions include educating voters. The candidate forums are designed to provide all voters the opportunity to hear from and ask questions of candidates.

For more information about the forums, visit www.mrfnaacp.org or my.lwv.org.

— The Roanoke Times