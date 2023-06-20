On Tuesday, consultants gave city council an update on the process of developing the Evans Spring Master Plan, with a goal to guide the future of the largest undeveloped piece of land left in Roanoke.

Assistant City Manager Apprentice and Planning Director Chris Chittum said the city hopes to have the master plan finished in the late fall. The consultants helping develop the plan presented Tuesday to update council on the work done so far. The consultants plan to give the same presentation to the neighborhood on Thursday at 7 p.m. at William Fleming High School. A link to Tuesday’s presentation can be found online at www.roanokeva.gov/2843/Evans-Spring-Development-Plan.

Bill Mechnick, president of Land Planning & Design Associates (LPDA), led the presentation. The city has agreed to pay LPDA and its various subcontractors roughly $216,000 to develop the plan.

Based on extensive community engagement, consultants said the community’s non-negotiable requirements for Evans Spring are that the surrounding neighborhood is not linked to I-581, that residents’ homes are not taken from them and that the city and developers adopt strategies to mitigate gentrification.

During the latter half of the presentation, community engagement consultants made it clear that residents strongly oppose an I-581 connection through the neighborhood.

It would be possible, though, to connect the highway to commercial development in Evans Spring while restricting access between any commercial area and residential neighborhoods surrounding it.

“We want to honor the fact that there is significant opposition to development,” particularly commercial development, said Veronica Fleming, one of the subcontractor consultants working on the community engagement effort.

In particular, Fleming said, the community is very concerned about preserving Evans Spring as an oasis in the midst of the city’s urban heat islands.

If there is commercial development, though, she said the community would prefer small, locally-owned businesses, groceries and restaurants.

Housing is less contentious, but the community still has specific desires. In surveys and interviews, community members indicated a preference for small, single-family homes and senior housing.

Community feedback also heavily focused on preserving and protecting the natural habitat of Evans Spring. Consultants said developers could be directed to take on some Lick Run and wetland restoration projects.

Residents’ feedback also identified a desire for more outdoor recreational resources and enhancements to the existing greenway.

Fleming said she and her colleagues have made some very specific recommendations on how city officials can begin establishing the trust destroyed by urban renewal, which is related to residents’ concerns about gentrification and their homes being taken from them.

During the first part of the presentation, consultants said completing the interstate connection could cost more than $50 million and bring between 2,000 and 10,000 vehicles through the neighborhood daily, which would create problems by the nearby elementary school and require further traffic control measures.

They said the area “wants to be a retail location” due to its location across from Valley View Mall and proximity to I-581, but it could also work for multi-family residential development.

Mechnick presented a potential land use framework that would try to balance the suitability of the highway-front property for development with community needs, particularly concerns about traffic and I-581 access to the neighborhood.