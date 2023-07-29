A consultant helping with community engagement for Roanoke’s Evans Spring master plan believes collaboration is the city’s best shot at repairing trust broken by urban renewal.

The specter of urban renewal has haunted many of the city’s development efforts for years, but is particularly apparent in discussions of Evans Spring, the largest undeveloped area of land its size left in Roanoke.

Many of the surrounding residents moved there decades ago when the city forced them, their friends and their family members out of their homes in the name of urban renewal. They fear development of Evans Spring will displace them again.

Some Roanokers fear Evans Spring development is urban renewal with a new name Trust, Carolyn Hubbard said, is something the city does not have. "The people who are making decisions now, they don't know what happened because they weren't there, they weren't involved, they're just going by what downtown records say. They don't know the story, and the only way that they would know the story is to talk to somebody who lived through the story," Hubbard said.

Veronica Fleming has an extensive background in civic community engagement and has helped the city get feedback from residents for during latest planning effort for the future of the Evans Spring property. She believes that the best way for the city to build trust with residents is to give them an equal say in the conversations that generate policy and development ideas and goals. The goal is to involve everyone on the ground level “proactively, not re-actively,” Fleming said.

“If you don’t do that, what you have is government coming up with ideas that they justifiably need to come up with to bring revenue and build communities and improve communities, all of those wonderful things. But what you have is that happening without engaging the communities in that process ... and you’ve already set up mistrust,” Fleming said.

The collaborative approach Fleming described can’t just happen once or twice, though. She said it must be a formal, permanent structure — a full time effort, with the city dedicating specific resources and staff members to it.

“We have amazing, amazing leaders in Roanoke ... but it’s difficult for even those amazing leaders to put 100% of their time into facilitating this kind of work. People have lives,” Fleming said.

Fleming said the city’s office of neighborhood services is a great foundation to build upon, as well as the Roanoke Neighborhood Advocates group.

The people involved — both the residents and staff members — must be trained.

“Especially in a situation where you have mistrust, there has to be a process whereby folks who are at the neighborhood level ... are also trained and equipped to operate in this process in a way that is productive. Folks who are hired by the city also need to be trained to operate in a process whereby they are engaging the neighborhood in a way that is assets-based, rather than deficit-based so that leaders see residents and community leaders as assets, as folks who have the capacity, the intelligence, the creativity and the will and many of the resources needed to implement really productive change,” Fleming said.

Someone also needs to facilitate the collaborative process — someone trained to bring people together and move them toward a common vision, she said.

“I don’t mean to make it sound easy or like you can fix it overnight,” Fleming said.

But when done well, the results are rewarding.

“How can an agenda where the city needs to raise revenue coincide with the agenda of neighborhood leaders to improve roads in their neighborhood, to create safer streets in their neighborhood or other clear neighborhood priorities? ... Some of the solutions can be arrived at so that both goals get reached,” Fleming said.

City Manager Bob Cowell said he received Fleming’s recommendations “very positively.”

“Obviously we understand that there are definite reasons for portions of our community — especially, obviously, our Black community — to have some distrust in local government,” Cowell said.

He said the city is trying to offer more engagement opportunities and build trust.

“That is engaging and interacting with the neighborhoods, particularly in Northwest, more than perhaps might have been the case in the past; working with them on addressing small things like every neighborhood wants addressed and then really big things like, for example, bringing a grocery store,” Cowell said.

He used the Evans Spring master plan process as another example.

Conventionally, Cowell said, the future of Evans Spring would mostly be up to the landowners.

“We wanted and council wanted a different approach — let’s bring the neighborhood that surrounds this area in right at the beginning of this process, right with the developers and see if we can work together to come up with something,” Cowell said.

Many community members would prefer for the city or a nonprofit to buy the land and turn into park land or place it into a conservation easement, protecting it permanently from development. Or, perhaps transfer development rights to other parts of the city.

Those options would make residents the happiest, but they are also the hardest ones to make happen.

Meanwhile, for landowners and developers, the easiest and possibly most profitable path — in the short term, anyway — would be to simply try to rezone, bulldoze and build the land to the maximum extent legally possible.

Developing a master plan is a compromise of sorts, existing somewhere in the middle.

The city has some general guidance for what property owners should and must consider during development, but creating and adopting a master plan for the area gives the city — and, by allowing them to participate in the creation of the plan, its residents — much more control over what happens in Evans Spring.

“The master plan can be used to recognize that inherent tension and see if we can together come up with something that won’t eliminate that tension, but perhaps reduce it. Something beneficial for both the landowners as well as the adjacent property owners and ultimately for the community at large,” Cowell said.