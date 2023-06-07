Vinton's 2023-24 budget was passed by the town council Tuesday night, which includes funding for a variety of capital projects.

The approximately $14.2 million budget is down from $17.7 million for the current year, due to the American Rescue Plan Act (pandemic relief) funds the town received last year, according to Finance Director Andrew Keen.

He said the majority of the federal funds received due to the COVID-19 pandemic were used to help with the transfer of the town’s water utility systems to the Western Virginia Water Authority.

“Part of our agreement was that we would use our ARPA funds to help facilitate that agreement … most of that money was used for updating utility infrastructure and things of that nature,” Keen said Wednesday afternoon.

Tax rates will remain the same for town residents.

Keen said the town’s annual valuation of homes rose by an average of nearly 12% this year, basically the same average as the rest of Roanoke County.

Vinton uses the county’s system to determine its assessments as it does not have its own commissioner of revenue, Keen said.

“We are budgeting $388,101 to be collected. This represents an increase of about 2% over last year,” he wrote in a follow-up email. “Although the assessment increased by roughly 12%, we have made an effort to keep our budgeted revenue estimates as low as possible should an economic downturn or mild recession unexpectedly occur.

“The goal of this budget in regard to revenue estimates was to keep budgeted figures as conservative as possible without affecting town services and projects.”

The town still has some ongoing capital projects from the current fiscal year, according to Keen, but the town has also allocated $1.3 million for a variety of new projects.

“Due to supply chain issues, and just contractor availability, we weren't able to complete all of the projects that we had slated in the FY 23 [current] year,” Keen said. “So we will have several of those projects ongoing [as well].”

As far as new projects are concerned, the town is making multiple economic investments to accommodate new businesses coming to Vinton, Keen said.

There will be infrastructural improvements at the Pollard 107 South property, which is a new restaurant to be located on the corner of Pollard Street and Washington Avenue.

Keen said it is being opened by a part owner of local restaurants Cast Pints & Plates and Awful Arthurs, and will serve different types of American food options.

It is expected to open sometime this summer, he said.

The town is also doing similar improvements to the old Cleveland Mart that has been closed for years, but the Cleveland Avenue property is slated for a mixed-use development consisting of a newer convenience store and apartments, according to Keen.

“It's essentially an economic development incentive,” he said. “We are putting the money forward with the anticipation that we're paid back through different taxes and things like that.”

Keen said sales, real estate and occupancy taxes are among the ways the locality gets a return on those types of economic investments, which are common when trying to attract new businesses.

Vinton will also be starting “flood prone hazard mitigation and acquisition” projects aiming to help properties located in flood plains, Keen said.

Additionally, the town will begin the second phase of creating a multigenerational park where the old town pool was located near the Vietnam War Memorial.

He said phase one was completed last year and consisted largely of filling in the old pool, but phase two will be adding amenities.

“We're hoping to have, of course, the kids playground, pickleball courts and maybe some skate park amenities,” Keen said.

Vinton will also be working to add new gateway signs displayed when people enter the town, he said.

Separate from the capital fund is another $1.4 million that will be used to pave roads, which Keen said the town is “very proud to provide.”

Additional items in the budget of note include a 7% raise for all employees and no increase in their health insurance, something Roanoke County also provided for its staff.

The town council also accepted a $60,000 donation from Pathfinders for Greenways at Tuesday’s meeting to help complete phase two of the Glade Creek Greenway project.

The total cost of the current phase is approximately $667,000, and it will connect the Glade Creek Greenway to Walnut Ave and the greater Roanoke Valley Greenway network, Keen said.

“The $60,000.00 donated by Pathfinders for Greenways will specifically go toward funding an overhead fall shelter protecting walkers and cyclists from falling debris under the Norfolk and Southern railroad track,” he wrote.

The estimated completion of the 10-foot wide bicycle and pedestrian trail that extends just over half of a mile is spring 2024, according to Keen.