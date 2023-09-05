BLACKSBURG — State Democratic Party press secretary Liam Watson launched a write-campaign for town council, a move that makes him the second such candidate in the race.

Watson, 24, follows Rick Johnson, who several weeks ago began his own write-in council campaign.

Election success for write-in candidates are often long shots due some of the different conditions they face, but this year is looking like an exception in Blacksburg as there are only two ballot candidates for three seats.

Watson said he’s entering the race essentially at the request of his neighbors in town.

Watson said he was initially approached to run some months ago by some people affiliated with the Council of Citizens for Blacksburg, a group that was formed earlier this year with the goal of ultimately adding several new faces to town council. The group launched due to concerns over the council’s direction in recent years, particularly on issues dealing with developments.

Watson said he didn’t throw his hat in the race at the time because he had heard there were other candidates interested in running.

“I trusted every last one of those candidates to do a good job,” he said.

But the filing deadline eventually passed and the only two names officially set to be on the November ballot were those of incumbents Michael Sutphin and Jerry Ford Jr.

Watson said he was again approached to run – this time by some members of town council.

“I’m hoping I’m entering this race as a sort of consensus candidate,” he said. “I definitely have a heart for service and it seemed like an opportunity to serve.”

Similar to Johnson, Watson isn’t unfamiliar with local government work.

Watson served on the town Planning Commission for a year, a tenure that ended just this past July.

In 2021, Watson unsuccessfully challenged current Montgomery County Supervisor Sara Bohn for the District A seat.

Johnson, the other write-in candidate, served on the Montgomery County School Board more than a decade ago.

Watson hasn’t worked for Democrats at just the state level. Last year, he briefly served as chairman of the Montgomery Democratic Committee.

As far as the overall goals he’d like to achieve should he win a seat, Watson said he believes he can do a strong job of making sure everyone in town feels heard.

“I think there’s a lot of room to continue that work on town council,” he said. “We need to make sure we’re incorporating citizen input into the decisions we make.”

Development, often a debated topic in town, is one issue Watson points to.

Watson said there is general support for development in town, but the issue is Blacksburg residents are often afraid of losing the unique things they love about the town and that gives the locality its character. He said he wants to listen to and be more responsive to those concerns.

One recent and notable issue Watson dealt with in his former capacity as a member of the planning commission was Glade Spring Crossing, a project of developer Cary Hopper that will bring a new housing development on farmland just west of the U.S. 460 bypass.

The project needed a rezoning from the town to move forward as proposed, a measure council unanimously approved earlier this year. Among the components of the development is the inclusion of affordable housing.

Despite some of the development’s touted points, the Glade Spring project received much pushback from neighbors – most notably those living in the adjacent Village at Tom’s Creek – over its density. Neighbors expressed concerns over how the project could impact safety and quality of life.

Watson voted against recommending the Glade Spring measure when the planning commission sent the matter to the town council. He said he had some issues with the project, including the large number of variances it was requesting and a then-proposed connector road that drew safety concerns from a number of neighbors.

The connector road plan, after the council itself began going over the development, was eventually scrapped and replaced with a pedestrian and biking trail connecting Village Way South to a cul-de-sac.

One of the people backing Watson’s run is Robin Jones, who was among the neighbors who raised concerns about Glade Spring Crossing.

Watson said Jones wasn’t entirely against the housing development, but, like her fellow neighbors, held concerns about many parts of the project as it was presented.

Watson has received several endorsements, based on some statements he provided The Roanoke Times.

Among his supporters are Sutphin and Ford, as well town council colleagues Susan Anderson, Susan Mattingly and Lauren Colliver. Watson’s other supporters include Bohn and fellow Supervisor Mary Biggs and Lily Franklin, the Democratic candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates 41st District.