Trish White-Boyd will be the Democratic candidate in 4th District state Senate race this fall.

White-Boyd, a Roanoke City Council member, defeated fellow council member Luke Priddy and political newcomer DeAnthony “D.A.” Pierce in a party primary Tuesday. The primary included a low voter turnout and a computer glitch that complicated vote tallying in Roanoke.

White-Boyd, according to unofficial results late Tuesday night, was about 1,400 votes ahead of Priddy, with Pierce a distant third.

A new statewide system to track votes was not working for Roanoke Registrar Andrew Cochran, he said shortly after press deadline at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

“It’s not working at all,” Cochran said. “I can’t even get past the first precinct. I save data there, I go back and it’s gone.”

Turnout was low, according to registrars in Montgomery County, Roanoke County and Salem last week. Cochran on Tuesday night also said turnout was lacking.

“Turnout was just hauntingly low,” Cochran said. “It definitely increased after the rain stopped.”

In the general election, White-Boyd will face incumbent Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County, who seeks a third term.

The new district, which covers Roanoke and Montgomery counties, plus the cities of Roanoke and Salem. White-Boyd won every locality Tuesday night, but accumulated her largest support in Roanoke, where she outpaced Priddy by close to 1,000 votes.

A General Assembly map put Suetterlein and incumbent state Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, in the new 4th District. Edwards has announced his retirement, opening the way for a new Democratic candidate.

White-Boyd has emphasized her commitment to working for segments of the community who need a voice in Richmond.

The district, redrawn in 2021 during statewide redistricting, includes roughly 155,000 registered voters, about 55% of whom voted for Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin in 2021, according to data from the Virginia Public Access Project.