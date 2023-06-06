Over the last several months, conversations and concerns about keeping Roanoke's youth safe from gun violence have continually turned toward how to keep them occupied and safe over the summer.

On Monday, just two days before city schools let out for the 2022-23 school year, members of Roanoke City Council approved changes to an existing youth curfew, in the hopes of keeping kids safe indoors at night this summer.

The change introduces a weekday curfew of 10 p.m. and a weekend curfew of 11 p.m. for anyone age 13 or younger and maintains the existing 11 p.m. weekday and midnight weekend curfews for people ages 14, 15 and 16. It's unclear what will happen with the curfew for kids 13 and younger after it expires on Aug. 31.

In January, desiring immediate action in the wake of a New Year's Day shooting that left two youth hospitalized, Mayor Sherman Lea proposed an expanded curfew. His hope, and that of the other council members who voted for it Monday, is that the curfew will protect Roanoke's children by encouraging them to stay in at night.

Data released by the Roanoke Police Department and compiled by The Roanoke Times indicate that adults, not juveniles, make up most of the offenders and victims in the city's recent fatal and non-fatal shootings. Also, most of Roanoke's shootings take place during the day.

Between Jan. 1, 2022, and mid-December, Roanoke police reported that they had identified 35 "offenders" in both fatal and nonfatal shooting cases. Only one of those 35 offenders was a juvenile.

In 2023, as of mid-May, the police reported identifying 15 offenders in shooting cases where one or more people were injured. Of those 15, four were juveniles.

The number of juvenile offenders is already higher than it was in 2022. Even so, most offenders have been adults, who are not affected by the curfew.

However, council members indicated Monday, the curfew’s goal is to protect potential juvenile victims.

Out of 75 shooting victims — fatal and non-fatal — in 2022, roughly a dozen were juveniles. So far this year, seven out of 34 victims were juveniles.

In the months since Lea proposed the expanded curfew, the council has heard community members' feedback on the idea. Most everyone agreed that protecting children should be the priority, but there was little support for the curfew at public hearings.

And police officials have said that enforcing the existing curfew has not been a priority.

Since Jan. 1, 2022, about two-thirds of Roanoke's fatal and non-fatal shootings took place during the day between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m. when the curfew is not in effect.

Christopher Roberts, who is involved in the city's youth and gang violence prevention efforts, worried about curfews causing undue harm to the friends and family, particularly grandparents, who watch kids when parents can't.

Single mother Adrian Davis said it's the responsibility of parents — not police — to look after children, and that parents should pay more mind to where their children are and what they're doing.

Younger residents, including Jayveon Tucker — who is a member of the city of Roanoke Youth Services Board and a Virginia and Roanoke youth NAACP member — were sometimes joined by parents in saying a curfew will do more to punish kids who are responsible than help those who need it.

Some community members wondered how the police will know they are stopping a youth versus an adult, since it can be hard to tell someone's age just by looking at them.

Many community members, such as Darnell Wood, called for more after school and summer activities aimed at youth, particularly with Washington Park Pool closed this summer. On Monday, city General Services Director Jeffrey Powell and City Manager Bob Cowell presented a number of such programs the city and its partners have planned for the summer.

Councilwoman Trish White-Boyd asked Monday about putting together a packet or booklet with information on all of the programs and sending it home with kids as they leave school for the summer.

City staff indicated that many of the programs are advertised on fliers at local libraries, particularly the Melrose Branch Public Library.

New curfew versus old The new curfew applies to persons age 16, 15 or 14: 11 p.m. Sunday through 5 a.m. Monday

11 p.m. Monday through 5 a.m. Tuesday

11 p.m. Tuesday through 5 a.m. Wednesday

11 p.m. Wednesday through 5 a.m. Thursday

11 p.m. Thursday through 5 a.m. Friday

After 11:59 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Saturday

After 11:59 p.m. Saturday through 5 a.m. Sunday And to persons age 13 or under: 10 p.m. Sunday through 5 a.m. Monday

10 p.m. Monday through 5 a.m. Tuesday

10 p.m. Tuesday through 5 a.m. Wednesday

10 p.m. Wednesday through 5 a.m. Thursday

10 p.m. Thursday through 5 a.m. Friday

11 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Saturday

11 p.m. Saturday through 5 a.m. Sunday The old curfew applied to all persons age 16 or younger: 11 p.m. Sunday through 5 a.m. Monday

11 p.m. Monday through 5 a.m. Tuesday

11 p.m. Tuesday through 5 a.m. Wednesday

11 p.m. Wednesday through 5 a.m. Thursday

11 p.m. Thursday through 5 a.m. Friday

After 11:59 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Saturday

After 11:59 p.m. Saturday through 5 a.m. Sunday