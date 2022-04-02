16 apply for vacant Roanoke council seat, interviews Monday

Sixteen people have applied for appointment to a vacant seat on Roanoke City Council, according to a list released Friday by city officials.

The list includes former council members Anita Price, David Trinkle and Linda Wyatt; former mayor and council member David Bowers; and former council candidates Peg McGuire and Kiesha Preston. Aaron Ewert, son of former city manager Bern Ewert, appears on the list, as does Roanoke City Democratic Committee Chair Luke Priddy.

Rounding out the applicant list are Michelle Belton, Kevin Berry, Keith Denson, Mary Hubbart, Raekwon Moore, Bruce Muncy, Suzanne Osborne and John Salas.

The council intends to interview contenders around 3 p.m. Monday in council chambers at the Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building. It plans to reveal who among the 16 applicants won the opportunity to interview about an hour before that.

Then, during a 7 p.m. meeting Monday, the council plans to hear comments from the public about the applicants interviewed. Council plans to choose its appointee in closed session and reveal its choice April 18.

Whoever is selected will be entitled to serve until Dec. 31. After that date, the seat will transfer to the winner of a special election scheduled on Nov. 8. The person appointed could run in the special election.

Three other council seats will also be on November ballot.

The vacancy that prompted the appointment and special election occurred when Robert Jeffrey Jr. left the council after a felony conviction for embezzlement on March 17.

People wishing to speak at Monday night’s hearing must register through the city clerk’s office by 4 p.m. Monday by either calling 853-2541, emailing clerk@roanokeva.gov or submitting a form available online at https://www.roanokeva.gov/FormCenter/City-Council-10/Signup-Form-to-Speak-Before-Roanoke-City-149.

