$201 million proposed for Roanoke County operations

The largest chunk of county funding, more than $81 million, is proposed for Roanoke County Public Schools. Public safety and judicial expenses are expected at $57 million, together with schools accounting for 69% of the government’s expenditures.

Five new positions — two in the sheriff’s office and three with social services — are included in O’Donnell’s proposed budget.

Real estate tax revenue is expected to provide half of the county’s income, at $102 million in the 2022 fiscal year. Personal property accounts for another $33.5 million of Roanoke County’s anticipated revenue.

Taxpayers will not pay a higher rate on real estate or personal property, with those rates remaining at $1.09 and $3.50, respectively, per $100 of assessed value. Taxpayers will, however, notice an increase in their home valuations, resulting in higher real estate tax bills.

Roanoke County still needs additional money for capital improvements, and O’Donnell said department budgets regrettably do not see much of an increase in the proposed budget. The county is also planning to eventually bring back part-time workers who were laid off at the onset of the coronavirus outbreak, but is not ready to do so yet, O’Donnell said.