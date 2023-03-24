Friday saw the latest development in the race for the new 4th Senate District with Roanoke City Councilwoman Trish White-Boyd's official campaign kickoff.

The event, held at the Berglund Center, was well attended.

A number of city Democratic leaders endorsed her, including Mayor Sherman Lea, Councilwoman Vivian Sanchez-Jones, former council members Anita Price and Bill Bestpitch, former Mayor Nelson Harris and NAACP Roanoke Branch President Brenda Hale.

White-Boyd thanked all of them.

"That means a lot to me, to have the endorsement of our elected officials and former council members. ... That just means so much to me, that they stepped out early, because they realize how important this race is," White-Boyd said.

While she spoke, members of the audience passed around clipboards to gather the 250 signatures needed to formally file as a candidate.

If she were to be elected to the state Senate, she said: "I am committed to ensuring Southwest Virginia has a vibrant economy, creates jobs, promotes access to education and health care and safeguards our environment. I will fight for women's rights."

White-Boyd and at least two others have indicated their intention to run in the new district, which the Virginia Supreme Court set in 2021 based on the 2020 census. The new legislative map placed Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, and Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County, in the same district.

The new district encompasses the cities of Roanoke and Salem and parts of Roanoke and Montgomery counties.

Suetterlein has not made an official announcement yet, but the Republican said in early February he plans to run in the 4th District. He was also seen marching in the recent Roanoke St. Patrick’s Day parade, handing out stickers to kids and walking alongside people holding "vote for Suetterlein" campaign signs.

On March 10 – shortly after Edwards announced he will not seek re-election –City Councilman Luke Priddy resigned as Edwards' chief of staff and announced his intention to seek the Democratic nomination to run for the Senate seat.

The Democratic race is now between the two Roanoke council colleagues and it appears the nomination contest could be decided in a June primary.

Said White-Boyd on Friday: "We are on to victory – if there is a primary. We don't want a primary, but if there is, we are ready."

There are were at least two other Democrats who some had thought may run for the Senate seat – Roanoke Vice Mayor Joe Cobb and Del. Sam Rasoul.

Cobb told The Roanoke Times Thursday he had no plans to run for the Senate.

Last month, Rasoul told The Roanoke Times: “As I’ve stated, I’m rather happy with the work I’m doing in the House."